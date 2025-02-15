Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, February 15

Still feeling the Valentine’s Day vibes? You can thank the moon entering romantic Libra early this morning. With the flirty sign of the scales ruling everyone’s moods today, you’ll probably find that it’s easy to keep things even-keeled, even if you’re working with some intense feelings.

In the evening, a lunar face-off with love planet Venus could disrupt the Libra moon’s harmonious vibes, making it difficult to see eye-to-eye in relationships. Avoid taking things personally.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) All relationships have ups and downs, so don’t let any post-Valentine’s-Day blues get you down. It’s OK to soften your heart and let people see your true feelings.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) You’re a person, not a machine, so don’t expect yourself to be impossibly productive. Make time for both work and play.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Valentine’s Day is over, but the flirtatious vibes are still red hot. It’s the perfect day to chase down your crush and charm them with your sparkling conversation skills.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Your comfort is of the utmost importance, no matter how busy work or outside life gets. Prioritize cozy winter vibes today and live your cottagecore fantasy.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Big dreams start close to home, so do at least one thing today that pushes you in the direction of your higher aspirations. Opportunities could be waiting right in your own backyard.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Balancing your bank account is easier said than done, especially if you’ve got some emotional baggage to unpack around money. What’s getting in the way of your abundance mindset today?

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) What’s on your mind today, Libra? It’s tempting to keep your feelings bottled up for the sake of keeping the peace, but go ahead and rock the boat if you need to.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, February 15, 2025. Sometimes emotions bubble up from out of nowhere. Don’t think too hard about the root cause. Give yourself a chance to feel whatever comes up and the truth will come in time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Your friends need you just as much as you need them. Be the bigger person and extend an olive branch to someone who you haven’t talked to in a while.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) If anyone knows how to grind, it’s you, but you deserve some work/life balance just like anyone else. How can you keep your professional momentum going without burning out?

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Your passions are as deep as your aspirations are high, and today, your competitive streak is out to play. Use your strategic skills to plot your way to the top.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) No relationship is totally free of baggage, so let go of the expectations that you should always avoid conflict. A healthy debate is good for the soul.

