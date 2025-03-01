Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, March 1

Happy March! The moon enters high-octane Aries during the wee hours of the morning and blows a kiss to intensity-loving Pluto, adding a feisty and fiery edge to Pisces season’s watery emotions.

However, the most significant cosmic event of the day comes in the evening — also in Aries’ realm — when love planet Venus stations retrograde. This kicks off a six-week-long review of your values, relationships, and more, so pay attention to what feelings come up tonight. They could shed some light on what’s to come.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) When someone asks what you like, it’s easy to default to a stock answer — but when was the last time you checked in to make sure it was still true? Approach everything with fresh eyes today.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Just because something makes sense on paper doesn’t mean it’s right. Tune your spiritual antennae to a higher frequency today and see what your intuition has to say.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Take a moment to look at your surroundings and appreciate the community that you’re a part of. Connection is never something to be taken for granted.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You know you’ve got star quality, but are you letting your talents shine? Stop worrying what other people think and allow the world to see your sparkle.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The world has lots to teach you today, but some of the most valuable lessons you can learn come from within. How have your past experiences shaped your perspective?

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You can’t enforce your boundaries if you don’t know what you’re comfortable with. Probe your heart and get clear about where your limits lie.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Relationships can be a mirror if you look at them from the right angle. How do your dynamics with the people closest to you reflect who you are right now?

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, March 1, 2025. What responsibilities are at the top of your to-do list today? Tackle as much as you can right now instead of letting it spill over into tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Work up the nerve to ask out your crush or do something spicy for your lover. There’s no use waiting on someone else to take initiative when you’ve got the passion to make it happen.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) A clean house begets a clear mind, so do some get tidy and organized today. Your future self will thank you.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) When it comes to communication, listening is just as important as talking. Open your heart, mind, and ears to what the people around you have to say.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Window-shopping can easily turn into a high-roller spending spree today. Be mindful of what’s in your wallet and avoid impulse buys.

For more, check out your tarot reading.