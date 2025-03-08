Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, March 8

Get cozy and do something to soothe your soul, because the moon spends all day in domestic and cuddly Cancer, making comfort a high priority. A lunar square-off with romantic Venus during the wee hours could cause sensitivities to flare between lovers over morning coffee, but the clouds part for the rest of the day, promising smooth sailing.

The moon joins forces with zesty and passionate Mars by dinnertime, and they collectively blow a kiss to the sun soon after, giving you an evening boost of confidence and energy. Perhaps some Saturday night excitement is in order.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You don’t always have to be on the go to enjoy yourself. Some quality time at home with loved ones might just be the most rejuvenating way to spend the day.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A vulnerable heart-to-heart convo here and there can do wonders for the soul. How can you connect with the people around you today in a more emotionally open way?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Luxury comes in many forms and even little things can make life feel so much more lush. Treat yourself to a fancy dessert, a fresh bouquet, or a fun item you’ve been eyeing.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Wear your emotions on your sleeve today. If the people around you are worth your while, they’ll be able and willing to handle your true feelings.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re comfortable in the spotlight, but what comes out when no one’s looking? Give the less public parts of you a chance to let down their hair and breathe today.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Having a community of like-minded people around you is invaluable. Show your friend group some love and appreciation today — because life would be so much less vibrant without them.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If you’re not living life following what’s in your heart, then it’s time to make some adjustments. Consider how to better show the world your authentic self.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, March 8, 2025. Break out of your comfort zone and try something new today. The world is your oyster, and there’s a pearl out there waiting for you to notice its shine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Even a free-spirited heart like yours could benefit from some emotional boundaries. Speak up about your needs and you’ll find that your relationships get a lot easier.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) It takes two to tango, so why go dancing all alone? Enjoy the company of someone special today, even if that means having to put yourself out there and make the first move.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Adulting can be hard, but when you realize you can do it your way, life gets a lot easier. March to the beat of your own drum today and watch things fall into place.