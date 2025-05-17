The moon is in prudent and pragmatic Capricorn, giving you a low tolerance for nonsense. You’re not into wasting time or getting bogged down by anyone’s BS today, so stick to your sensibilities.

However, leave space in your heart and schedule for unexpected twists. An electrifying Uranus cazimi is peaking later in the day, zapping you out of your comfort zone and inspiring all sorts of out-of-the-box connections. There’s always room for innovation, and you’ll find that change can be a good thing. Loosen your grip and embrace life’s unpredictability.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You know what your strengths are, so there’s no reason to play small or pander to anyone else’s authority. Get into boss mode and watch as the world follows your lead.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A whole world of possibility will present itself if you’re willing to explore beyond your comfort zone. What’s keeping you from taking that big leap of faith?

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Take off the rose-colored glasses today and look at things for what they really are. Seeing reality raw and unfiltered is more euphoric than you’d think.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Accepting that you can’t control other people is a valuable lesson. You don’t have to worry about anyone’s thoughts, opinions, or actions but your own today.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Stay ready so you don’t need to get ready. Get the little things in order so you can be prepared when big opportunities knock at your door.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Some curveballs today could force you to change plans on a dime. Instead of scrambling to perfectly rebuild your schedule, let your heart decide your next move.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Be at peace with your truth. Accept yourself as you are, and watch how unshakeable you become in the face of change.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, May 17, 2025. Some things will always get lost in translation, but being direct will provide clarity. Say exactly what’s on your mind today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) You’ve got plenty of creative ideas that can translate into cash, so how can you start putting these plans into action? Take a leap of faith toward a goal today.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Today’s vibe: Business in the front, party in the back. Stay grounded, but don’t be so stubborn that you miss an opportunity to do something truly magical.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Everyone needs a mental vacation sometimes, so give yourself a break today. Unless it’s an emergency, it can probably wait until tomorrow.