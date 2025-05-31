Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, May 31

May has been a hectic month in the cosmos, but the planets are wrapping things up on an ultra-chill note. The moon is in gregarious, optimistic Leo, blowing kisses to both the sun and chatty Mercury during the first half of the day. Whatever you choose to do this Saturday, you’ll feel a sense of warmth, confidence, and connection.

There’s no major cosmic action going down after that, so sit back and enjoy some peaceful feel-good energy. The world is your oyster today.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t just fantasize about your passion projects — make them happen. Putting your creative ideas into words today can help turn your dreams into reality.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Where do you go when you need to feel safe? Who do you turn to when you’re craving comfort? Seek out the sources and spaces that bring you peace today.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Sometimes one simple, pleasant connection with a stranger can turn your whole day around, so stay open to small moments of serendipity. The butterfly effect is real.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Let your senses lead the way today — both physically and spiritually. Your intuition can provide you with just as much information as your measurable observations can.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re the main character of your own life, so don’t waste time trying to impress others. Whatever you do today, act from a place of confidence and authenticity.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) It’s amazing how much inspiration will flow when you stop trying to force it. That’s why slowing down is probably the best thing you can do for your productivity today.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Fling yourself onto the nearest dance floor. Sometimes all you need is a chance to groove your way into a new mindset.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) When you’re confident in what you have to offer, it doesn’t matter if people doubt you or try to dim your light. Let their negativity fuel your drive to shine.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Find someone with a wildly different point of view than you and sit down for a deep chat today. Hearing a different perspective might spark a revelation.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) What unspoken baggage is shaping the way you live? Dig through your subconscious clutter today and find ways to lighten your load.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Relationships aren’t just functional — they’re supposed to be fun, too. How can you bring more joy, authenticity, and passion to your closest connections today?

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Life will always have hiccups. Expect the unexpected today and you’ll find that it’s easier to get back on track.