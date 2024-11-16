Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 16

Yesterday’s full moon in Taurus threw some dizzying curveballs, so you may still be nursing a bit of a lunar hangover. Although the moon has since zipped into quizzical, quick-thinking Gemini, that wildcard energy continues throughout the day, as the sun’s annual opposition with unpredictable planet Uranus peaks at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Early morning errands, workouts, or coffee dates could be productive and motivating, but look out for unexpected twists and awkward tensions in the evening. Things may not go according to plan and it’ll be easy to get grouchy. Do your best to go with the flow.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Expect the unexpected when it comes to your finances today. Make sure you’re reading the fine print. Suss out all the information you need before blindly trusting someone’s word.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Just because friends or lovers might expect you to act a certain way doesn’t mean you have to do it. Say what you mean and break out of the boxes people might have put you in.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Balancing your spiritual meanderings with mundane daily responsibilities is no easy task, but a multifaceted Gemini is always up for the challenge. Trust the subconscious signals your mind is sending you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Unexpected drama could break out in your social life today, but you can put a lid on it by simply stepping away and protecting your own peace. Retreat into your crab shell and find the value in being alone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Standing out at work and always keeping up with the cutting edge is tough, but having the right network of connections can change everything. Peep your contacts list and send out some signals.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your personal aspirations and philosophies might be different today than they were yesterday, so make sure the baby steps you’re taking are going in the right direction. You can always course-correct.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Feelings may bubble up that you didn’t even know existed. Welcome them with open arms. There’s no reason to judge yourself for changing your mind or being real about your desires.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, November 16, 2024. Predictability is comforting, but relationships don’t tend to function well when they get stagnant. Some soul-searching may be in order.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Whether you’re struggling with existential dread or just plain old burnout, there are people close by who can feel your pain. Reach out and make the connection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) One of the easiest ways to avoid drama and rise above people’s BS is to simply mind your own business. Stay in your lane and focus on your own glow-up.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Life may be full of challenges, but it’s also full of inspiration, too. Find meaning in your experiences today. Remember, every moment helps you grow.