Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, November 23

Mercury retrograde begins on Monday, so this weekend is your last chance to tie up loose ends and say what you need to say before the communication planet starts its sludgy backward-moving journey. Thankfully, the moon is in detail-oriented and exacting Virgo today — one of Mercury’s signs of rulership — so you’ll have some this planet’s practical energy on your side to help you get things done.

A lunar opposition to strict and serious Saturn this afternoon can be a bit of a downer, but if you buckle down and focus on your responsibilities, you can channel frustrations into productivity. By the evening, a lucky lunar trine to romantic Venus creates a much sweeter and more social atmosphere. Whether you’re spending your Saturday night with a partner or friends, you’re bound to feel a warm and loving sense of connection. Enjoy the magic.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t let existential thoughts keep you from taking care of your everyday responsibilities. Power through the ennui and you’ll find that there’s plenty of meaning in the mundane.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Planning ahead is good, but not having to micromanage every detail of your itinerary is even better. Embrace a little bit of spontaneity tonight. You might be surprised by how things fall into place.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Taking care of household chores today will set you up for success in the week ahead. Once that’s done, you’ll be able to fully relax and let your hair down.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you don’t have anything nice to say, give yourself a moment to process your feelings — and then say whatever’s on your mind! Words will flow like waterfalls in the evening, so speak with honesty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) With the holidays coming up, money stress could be on your mind — but don’t go down a spiral of negative thinking. You’ll realize there are plenty of ways to alleviate your worries.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t get hung up worrying about what other people think or expect from you. Stay in your lane today and focus on your own goals. Right now, that’s your magic key to productivity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You could really use a day of rest. Although you may have some lingering responsibilities looming over your relaxation time, focus on finding a happy medium. Sometimes bed rot is the best medicine.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, November 23, 2024. Tap into the group chat and check in on your crew, especially if you haven’t caught up lately. Someone’s got to wrangle everyone from time to time, and today, you’re the glue holding it all together.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Mercury retrograde hits your sign on Monday, so spend some time today getting things organized on the career front. Catch up on work emails or lay out a tentative plan for the upcoming quarter.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sometimes you’ve got to mix things up, and today is one of those days. Stray from your usual routine or share a less-filtered version of your thoughts. The universe might reward you in surprising ways.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relationships are complicated, but what if you could strip away all the baggage and engage with what really matters? Tap into your intuition and try to see what lies beneath.