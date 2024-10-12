Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, October 12

Look forward to a social Saturday, as a gorgeous grand air trine involving the sun, moon, and lucky planet Jupiter is lighting up the skies with mental stimulation and meaningful connections. The morning brings a boost of confidence and cheer, so kick off your day with brunch and a side of good conversation.

Partying and staying out with friends feels extra special tonight, thanks to some feel-good planetary aspects peaking during the wee hours of the night. Now’s the time for making memories, so give yourself permission to stay up past your usual bedtime for the sake of fun.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Keeping an open mind is easy today, so immerse yourself in social situations that allow you to gain new perspectives. Late-night heart-to-hearts with someone special could yield positive results, too.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Thoughts about the work week may still be lingering into the weekend, but that’s not a bad thing! If you need to make some decisions, seek advice from friends today. An array of opinions can help you make the right choice.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A sense of adventure is in the air today, so take a walk on the wild side and make some exciting weekend plans. It’s a good time to experiment with following your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your emotions are always a driving force for you, and today your direction is crystal-clear. Focus on building depth with people you see often. Certain issues are delicate, so do your best to understand nuance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Whether you’re planning a day out with friends or a date night with someone special, today is ripe with possibility and exciting opportunities for connection. If someone invites you to do something social, say yes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you have some half-finished projects sitting around and driving you crazy, now’s a great time to tackle them. Today’s productivity boost can help you knock all sorts of tasks off your to-do list in the most satisfying way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You may be feeling flirty today, so go flutter around town like the social butterfly you are. Shove any stress about work to the side and enjoy your free time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Home is where the heart is today, so tidying up your place or connecting with family will feel especially gratifying right now. If you need to have some heart-to-heart conversations, this evening is the perfect time to do so.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Thought-provoking conversations and interesting new ideas are popping up all around you today. Don’t waste this streak of serendipity by sitting inside or sticking to a routine. Follow your whims and trust in the universe’s quirks.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Splurge on some unnecessary delights today — whether that’s a decadent brunch or a fun afternoon of thrifting with friends. Spending responsibly should include treating yourself when possible, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be confident in all that you do today, because some exciting opportunities may be clicking into place. Tonight is especially lucky for romance, so plan a date night or go out with friends to get your flirt on.