Here's Your Horoscope For Saturday, October 26

The moon spends the morning in glitzy and glamorous Leo, so early birds can enjoy some productive and creative time to themselves. If you’ve got Halloween events to attend, spruce up a flashy costume for later in the evening.

The moon zips into detail-oriented Virgo just before noon Eastern Time, granting you plenty of focus for midday chores. The evening brings a feel-good vibe that’s perfect for socializing, so go out and have some festive fun.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A creative morning gives way to a productive afternoon and evening. But if you want to avoid a physical or emotional hangover, prioritize connection and self-care — even if you decide to hit the town for some pre-Halloween antics.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Get chores out of the way early so that you can fully prioritize fun for the rest of the day. Tonight’s vibes are perfect for lighthearted laughs with friends or perhaps a romantic date night.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If you wake up early, spend time catching up on texts or mapping out weekend plans. But then relax! Horror movies at home with loved ones in honor of Halloween could be the perfect way to spend the evening.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The only excuse you need to treat yourself this morning is the fact that it’s Saturday. Indulge! Take advantage of any Halloweekend events in your neighborhood later on and seize the opportunity to connect with friends.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you’re still searching for a Halloween costume, an afternoon shopping trip could yield some clever and creative results. Tonight’s the perfect evening for a luxurious night out or a fancy dinner with friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have cosmic permission to sleep in this morning, because your energy will almost certainly be revived later on. Get out of the house and do something social; people will be excited to see you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your group chat is probably popping off with alluring ideas for weekend plans, but don’t commit to more than you can handle. Don’t feel like you need to make an appearance at every party.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Saturday, October 26, 2024. Waking up and thinking about work on a Saturday is no fun, but as the day goes on, life will hand you plenty of happy opportunities to distract yourself. Throw on a costume and go mingle with people tonight.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may wake up with fantasies of faraway places dancing in your head — but once you get up and face the day, you’ll realize that your dreams are in your hands. Take the first little step toward something big today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Let yourself have a moody morning and brood over your coffee — but shake off the seriousness midday in favor of fun. Tonight is the perfect time to try something new. Take a walk on the wild side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might wake up in the mood to connect with others, but you’ll be more nourished by vulnerable heart-to-hearts over bustling social events. Honor your boundaries and do what feels good.