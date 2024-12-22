Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, December 22

Today is perfect for embracing that “easy like Sunday morning” attitude, as the moon faces off with daydreamy Neptune first thing and then goes void-of-course until lunchtime, casting a hazy and lazy energy over the whole first chunk of the day.

However, once the moon shifts into sweet and social Libra, expect things to start sparkling. A gorgeous grand lunar trine with lucky Jupiter and powerful Pluto lights up your spirit with depth and meaning, while an evening kiss with red-hot Mars brings an energizing burst of nighttime inspiration. Stay up late wrapping presents, catching up with visiting friends, or otherwise enjoying a pre-holiday buzz.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your relationships deserve some attention today, so take advantage of any fun holiday happenings and connect with the people you love. Your chores can wait.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s great to be inspired, but sometimes creativity takes work. Carve time into your schedule today to do something artistic and good for the soul.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) It’s a good morning to sleep in, but be prepared to have some flirty fun once you’ve gotten your beauty rest. If you can find some mistletoe to stand under, even better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) It’s the first full day of winter, so embrace the cozy vibes. Grab a fuzzy blanket, make some hot tea, light a seasonal candle, and throw on a holiday rom-com.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Heart-to-heart convos or chats with old friends are the perfect way to spread some holiday cheer today. Take a stroll and enjoy the festive vibes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The holidays are the perfect time to indulge, and you could use an added dose of luxury right about now. What can you do to treat yourself today?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Fun and festive vibes are all around, and wherever you go, you’ll be the star of the show. Get dolled up and get into the holiday spirit.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Put your phone on DND today and bow out of any unnecessary drama. Your imagination needs a chance to run free and generate some creativity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The party starts when you walk in, and today, everyone wants you on their guest list. Get out there and immerse yourself in the scene.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re bubbling over with charm today, so gas yourself up and use the confidence to your advantage. Who do you need to make a good impression on?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your mind is a sponge today, so go immerse yourself in something fascinating so you can soak it all up. A new experience will do you good.