Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, February 16

Happy Sunday! The moon is still in harmony-seeking Libra today, sprinkling the morning with good vibes. This is a fabulous time for a decadent brunch with friends or a productive outing for errands.

However, a lunar square-off with hot-headed Mars could bring some frustrating emotional friction during the afternoon. You may feel conflict-averse, but bottling up your feelings won’t help. Try talking through what’s bothering you. Be the bigger person.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Home is where the heart is, and yours is with the people you care about. Don’t let the differences between you and your loved ones push you apart.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What’s distracting you from your to-do list? Tune out the unnecessary chatter and tune into your responsibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If money was no object, what would you choose to create in the world? Inspiration is flowing today, so follow your heart and explore your passions freely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Frustrations with the people close to you could bring out your passive-aggressive side. Check yourself before you give someone the cold shoulder.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Communication is more than just the words people say — it’s about the energetic subtext, too. Pay attention to the nonverbal cues that shape your conversations today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It’s not selfish to enjoy life’s earthly pleasures. Indulge in the things that feel good today. Don’t worry so much about what other people think.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s good to feel like you’re controlling your own narrative, but at some point, you have to trust that authenticity is enough. Be yourself and the rest will follow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you don’t have time to let your imagination wander, will you miss the chance to bring your dreams to life? Don’t write off the power of fantasy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s great to have a crew of like-minded people, but don’t let yourself get stuck in an echo chamber. Opening your mind to new perspectives will keep you on your toes.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When you’re pursuing your own goals, other people’s needs can feel like roadblocks. But perhaps they’re a blessing in disguise. Listen to the advice that comes your way today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Adventure is waiting around every corner if you’re willing to say yes to life’s little invitations. Surprise yourself by trying something totally unexpected.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Deep feelings beget beautiful bouts of inspiration — so instead of swallowing your emotions, channel them into something meaningful. The best art comes from within.

