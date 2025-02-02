Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, February 2

It’s a Sunday funday with no scaries in sight! The moon is in feisty Aries, bringing a revitalizing boost of cheer and energy to all zodiac signs. It’ll make a series of sweet and friendly connections to chatty Mercury, lucky Jupiter, and the confident sun all day long. Expect a beautiful day that’s ripe for feeling upbeat and truly connected to the people around you.

Wrap up your weekend with a shimmery sparkle.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Put your best foot forward and throw on a good face, because the world is ready to welcome you with open arms. Do you realize how appreciated you are by those around you?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sometimes there’s nothing more emotionally fulfilling and mood-boosting than staying in bed all day. Give yourself a chance to relax before the work week kicks off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Let your inner social butterfly flutter free and sip the nectar of all the juiciest gossip. A little yap sesh with friends is just what the cosmic doctor ordered.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) What little things can you do today that set you up for a successful work week ahead? Take charge of your to-do list and be the leader you know you are.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Adventure awaits those who are willing to take a leap of faith. There’s no need to play things safe today — get out there and trust the universe to take care of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do you realize how much support you have in your corner? Everyone feels alone sometimes, but if you need someone to rally for you, you have excellent people ready to go.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) What do you need from the people around you? You’ll be surprised by how relieved your friends and partners will be if you say what you want instead of making them guess.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve got the mental and physical energy to get yourself organized, so why put it off ‘til tomorrow what you can slay today? Hop on your to-do list and get it done.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romance and creativity are boundless today, so express yourself in a fun way. Send a flirty text, dance to your favorite playlist, or have a craft day with friends.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Some quality time might be exactly what your soul needs today. Gather with your closest crew and give yourselves some TLC.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Call a friend and make some plans. A little social time is just what you need to shake up your usual routine and get you thinking in a new way.