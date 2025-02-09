Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, February 9

Having the moon nestled in its home sign of Cancer all weekend puts everyone in a cozier and cuddlier mood, but today’s vibe brings a dose of industrious energy. The morning begins with a beautiful Mercury cazimi, bringing brilliant new ideas and innovative mental breakthroughs. Open your mind to the unexpected.

Soon after, the moon joins forces with motivating Mars, and the two planets collectively blow a kiss to down-to-business Saturn. Look forward to a productive energy boost that’ll help you power through all your Sunday responsibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re a leader by nature, whether you’re at home with your loved ones or out in your community. Spend time today visualizing how you can wield this influence for good.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) If you were willing to step out of your comfort zone, what kind of impact could you make on the world? Play with the idea that you’re allowed to break the rules sometimes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Opening your mind can elevate your entire lifestyle. If you listen to the universe today, you might discover some paradigm-shifting new perspectives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Matters of the heart are rarely cut and dry, but today you’re able to see them with a lot more clarity. If you take time to understand them, your feelings actually make perfect sense.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Relationship patterns are easy to get stuck in, but there’s always a kill switch that allows you to break the mold. Today brings the opportunity for change.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) How can you make caring for your local community a consistent part of your daily life? Large-scale change starts close to home, so consider how you can make an impact.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A waterfall of inspiration is flowing for you now, so take advantage of every drop. Expressing your feelings through creativity is the key to success today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to hold a grudge, but you have the power to be the bigger person. Set your pride aside and extend an olive branch to someone you love today,

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your mind is like a sponge today, so have as many conversations as you can. The people around you are full of useful information and it’s your job to soak it all up.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Buckle down and get ready to talk business. You’ve got some million-dollar ideas coming your way, and today’s the perfect day to set your money goals in stone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’re full of lightbulb moments today, so grab a notebook and jot down all your sparkly brilliance. Once your intentions are set, you can get to work.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Sometimes the most meaningful realizations happen on a soul level rather than a conscious one. Take some time away from the grind today to give your spirit a chance to process life.

