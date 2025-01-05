Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, January 5

Sunday morning’s vibes are dreamy, as the moon in fantasy-loving Pisces joins forces with illusion-weaving Neptune. It’s the perfect time to sleep in, do something creative, or otherwise let your imagination run wild with whimsical visions.

The tone changes midday as the moon zooms into energetic and trailblazing Aries, immediately forming an alliance with this fire sign’s high-octane cosmic ruler Mars. Enjoy a much-needed afternoon motivation boost and use the latter half of the day to take care of any chores, logistical tasks, or other lingering responsibilities.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Are your surroundings reflecting your desired state of mind? Use today’s afternoon energy boost to tidy up your home and set up your space for the week ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can be a leader among your peers simply by sharing what’s on your heart. Showing your strength through softness will inspire others to do the same.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Drive away the Sunday scaries by getting out of the house and having fun with friends. You could use a moment in social butterfly mode before the weekend ends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Visualize the week you want to have and set yourself up for success. Channeling your energy toward a little pre-planning can go a long way.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) How can you shake up your routine today? Keep your perspective fresh and your mind sharp by taking a walk on the wild side. Break free of your usual ways.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) What’s going on inside that heart of yours today? Instead of keeping it bottled up, try seeking perspective from friends. They may have more insight than you expect.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Show up for the people close to you exactly how you’d want them to show up for you. Modeling behavior can be an effective way to get what you want.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, January 5, 2025. Self-care doesn’t need to be a luxury. Add some little things to your routine today that support your wellness — physically, emotionally, and spiritually.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) How can you indulge your inner romantic today? Let your creative juices flow and embrace your flirty side, because life wants to flirt right back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A little bit of cozy downtime is good for the soul. Find ways to reconnect with yourself, your loved ones, and your sense of comfort today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You’ve got ideas galore, but what good are they if you’re not acting on them? Get the ball rolling and watch your vision come to life.