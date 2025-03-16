Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, March 16

It’s a good day to sleep in, as a lunar squabble with testy Mars in the early morning could cause some serious crankiness. Lounging in bed continues to be the vibe; the moon will then go void-of-course, casting an idle, daydreamy haze over the whole rest of the day.

Between the void mood, a fresh Mercury retrograde, and the emotional hangover that may still be raging from Friday’s total lunar eclipse, this is a lazy Sunday of epic proportions. If possible, avoid doing anything too consequential or mentally taxing. Can you have some downtime instead? There’s been a lot of cosmic intensity this month and you deserve a day of rest.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Issues are a natural part of every relationship, but they don’t always need to be addressed. Can you set them aside for a minute and simply enjoy someone’s company? Tell your loved ones how much you care today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) What can you do to nourish your mind, body, and spirit today? Whether you need a hot bubble bath or a relaxing day of bed rotting, let your well-being take center stage today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t put any pressure on your creativity today. If you let your mind wander and follow your heart’s whims, you’ll find that inspiration starts flowing a lot more naturally.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your cocoon feels especially cozy right, so do you really need to drag yourself out of it? Takeout, trash TV, and comfy clothes are the ultimate vibe today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s been an emotionally exhausting couple weeks, so don’t force yourself to do any heavy lifting right now. Loaded conversations can wait until another day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Ordering take out when there’s food in the fridge isn’t always the most pragmatic choice, but it’s OK to indulge sometimes. If you need a treat today, let yourself have it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) No one’s productive 24/7, so take the pressure off of yourself and simply laze around. There are very few things that can’t wait until tomorrow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) All the coffee in the world can’t do what a lazy day of napping can. Instead of burning through those last drops of fuel, commit to recharging your batteries today. You can start fresh tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The most beautiful parts of a friendship are the little things — like the silly memes in your inbox and the post-party debriefs over late-night snacks. Appreciate those moments today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sit on your ambitions today and let your million-dollar ideas simmer. Giving your goals a little time and space to breathe can help you plan with more clarity and confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Just because you’re exploring different philosophies and beliefs doesn’t mean you have to subscribe to all of them. Try on some new perspectives for size.