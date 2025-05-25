Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, May 25

Enjoy a Sunday of smooth sailing. The planets are clearing a path for you to move forward on whatever you’d like to accomplish or enjoy. A lunar square with testy Mars could cause some frustrations or sluggishness in the late afternoon, but trouble should clear up by the evening.

This is especially true once mentally-driven Mercury enters quick-thinking Gemini at 6 p.m. ET. This busy planet immediately blows a kiss to responsible Saturn, making it the perfect time to put together a solid and pragmatic plan.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s the perfect time to start thinking about your summer plans and creating a budget that allows you to achieve them. Crunch some numbers and figure out where your priorities lie.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Grab your goals by the horns and pour your whole self into making them happen, regardless of what anyone else thinks. If you want something badly enough, you’ll make it happen, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Lots of thoughts have been simmering quietly in your mind this weekend, but today, you might finally find the words to express them. Bounce your ideas off others and see how they land.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You may need to balance your own needs with the desires of your social group, but honor what’s in your heart. True friends never want you to do something you don’t want to do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) If you’re mulling over your current career goals today, it might help to get a second opinion. Tap someone you trust for some professional advice and broaden your perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) It is possible to align your path with the things that light up your spirit with excitement. Be willing to think outside the box and approach your goals from a new angle.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Deep self-reflection can lead to far-reaching growth, so don’t shy away from what lies beneath the surface. Shining a light on your shadow side can be the healing act you need right now.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Relationships require more than just surface-level maintenance. Speak up about the things that are standing in the way of feeling closer to the people you care about.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s important to keep some gas in your tank. Do something kind for your body today, whether that means hitting your daily water-drinking goal or signing up for your favorite workout class.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) All the creativity in the world isn’t helpful if you’re not able to execute any of your plans. Lean into the logistical side of your passion projects today and make some moves.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Creative inspiration can flow more freely when you put yourself in a space that feels safe and protected. Your inner child deserves some room to play and explore.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Just because two people disagree on something doesn’t mean either is wrong. Multiple opinions can exist at once, so practice listening as much as talking today.