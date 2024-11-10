Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, November 10

The moon spends all day in dreamy and emotional Pisces, creating the perfect opportunity for whimsical conversations, fanciful ideas, and immersing yourself in art that makes you feel something.

Communicating what’s on your heart could be challenging this afternoon, so try working through your emotions in ways that don’t involve words.

If you’ve got tasks to take care of, buckling down and getting productive will be much easier in the evening when the moon teams up with responsible Saturn. Use this burst of focus to clean up any weekend messes or prep for the days ahead.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Take some time to sit with your thoughts today without the influence of the outside world. There are a lot of opinions flying around right now, but the one that’s most important to know is yours.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Having hope is not a crime. Invite your inner optimist to come out to play today and envision the possibility of a better world. How can you help make it a reality?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your spiritual senses and intuition don’t need to be separate from the path you’re paving for yourself in the world. Bridge the gap between these intangible energies and your tangible goals.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) There is no limit to the ways in which you can grow, evolve, and expand your perspective. Challenge yourself to think outside the box.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today doesn’t need to be a battle, so find a safe place to rest and take off your emotional armor. Leaning into vulnerability will actually make you feel more powerful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Love is a force that transcends time and space, and you don’t have to make sense of it in order to experience its magic. Express your feelings for the people close to you today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) How can you nourish your mind, body, and spirit today? Get in touch with your needs and prioritize doing the things that truly fill your cup. You deserve to feel like your best self.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, November 10, 2024. Inspiration sometimes strikes when you least expect it, and today might be one of those days. Welcome this enlightening flow of feelings and let yourself ride the waves without expectations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) What is your inner child craving today? Tap into the healing magic of nostalgia by watching a favorite movie from your childhood or relaxing with crayons and a coloring book.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) There’s no need to be so guarded today. Everyone has feelings that need talking through, so be the one to open up first and create the connection you’re craving.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today can inspire you to channel your visionary daydreams into material manifestations. What tangible steps can you take to pull your fantasies out of the clouds and into the real world?