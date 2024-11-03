The wee hours of the morning are jam-packed with astrological turbulence. The moon heads into wild and free Sagittarius, there’s a tense opposition between hot-headed Mars and power-hungry Pluto, and then a face-off between pleasure-seeking Venus and abundant Jupiter.

All together, this points to power struggles and the urge to overindulge. Egos are fragile today; self-control is running low. Act accordingly.

Hot tempers could be prodded even further once Mars enters fiery Leo in the evening — but that passion can be used for good, too. Don’t forget to roll your clocks back for the end of Daylight Saving Time tonight. After today’s stormy cosmic weather, you’ll be grateful for that extra hour of sleep.

Aries (March 21-April 19) The sky’s cracked open today and it’s letting in the light, allowing you to see things you didn’t even know were there. Life is full of highs and lows; every piece of it is a learning experience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your heart is craving raw and emotional honesty, so don’t settle for anything fake. If it’s not deep, real, and vulnerable, then you may not even want to bother today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The urge to drown out your stress with social interactions is real today, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Some one-on-one time with your closest friends could be just what you need.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Power struggles in relationships could trigger your worst behavior today, so lean into logic instead of acting on pure impulse. You have more control over things than you realize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When life gives you lemons, make the most delicious batch of lemonade. You’ve got the power to channel your stress into something inspiring.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Some days are made for laying low — today is one of them. Light some autumn candles, tidy up your home, and shut yourself off from the stress of the outside world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Sometimes a little mindless gossip is all you need to quell your worries. Call a friend to yap your way into a sunnier mood, or relax with a reality TV marathon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, November 3, 2024. Set yourself up for a smoother week. Prep your lunches, go over your finances, and do some laundry. Your future self will thank you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re wearing your emotions on your sleeve today, which is great — but don’t dump them out on the people close to you. There’s a difference between a heart-to-heart and an unofficial therapy session.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Competition could put you on edge today, but resist the urge to pit yourself against the people closest to you. Don’t get so swept up in emotions that you forget who’s on your team.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The best way to forget your troubles today is to devote your energy to a cause that feels important. To quote Cher Horowitz, “‘Tis a far better thing doing stuff for other people.”