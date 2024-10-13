Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, October 13

Happy Sunday! Early morning planetary tensions could make it hard to communicate without hurting someone’s feelings — but if you do find yourself getting caught up in a quarrel, trust that it shouldn’t have many lingering effects. Once the moon enters sensitive and watery Pisces in the afternoon, hearts will soften and forgiveness will be easy.

Chatty Mercury enters fellow water sign Scorpio this afternoon and immediately blows a kiss to the moon, allowing you to think with more depth and compassion.

By the end of the night, good vibes reign supreme. You may not even feel the Sunday scaries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might spend the morning deep in group chat drama, but give yourself a break in the afternoon. Light some candles, take a bubble bath, and enjoy solo self-care time as you prep for the week ahead.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Get your Sunday scaries out of the way early, because this evening is full of sweet vibes that’ll put you in a more social mood. If you have the chance to connect with friends or otherwise get out the house, go for it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Set yourself up for a week of success today by planning out your work schedule and getting into a solid daily groove. Your logistical cosmic ruler Mercury zooms into your organization zone today, so you’ll feel majorly productive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Anything is possible if you believe it is — but do you have faith? Start trusting your ability to make magic.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Life’s mysteries will grab your attention today. Set boundaries to keep your focus.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Get any must-do tasks out of the way in the morning, because this evening is well-suited for spending quality time with a partner or close friend. Creating a genuine, heartfelt connection is easy when you’re willing to open up about your feelings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The best way to beat the Sunday scaries today is to channel any nervous energy into making a solid plan. Set yourself up for success by organizing your schedule or setting a budget for the week ahead.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Play your cards close to your chest this morning if needed, but come out of your shell by the afternoon, especially once chatty Mercury zooms into your sign. Rather than keeping your feelings bottled up inside, express your emotions through writing or art.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Touchy conversations could push your buttons in the morning, but the afternoon’s vibes remind you to focus on your own business. Catch up on chores, prioritize family time, or otherwise lean into self-care as you prep for the week ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Challenge yourself to talk through your feelings today. It’s easy to feel like you’re all alone on an island sometimes, but if you just open up, you’ll find that others can relate to what you’re going through a lot more than you’d think.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’ll be hard to make headway on anything this morning, especially if you stayed up late last night. Give yourself some grace and treat yourself to something special during the latter half of the day, like a DoorDash order or a luxurious bubble bath.