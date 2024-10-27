Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, October 27

This morning brings a sense of longing. You might feel like the one thing you’ve been yearning for is just out of reach. To clear your head, take a solo walk or wallow in a sad playlist until the mood passes.

Thankfully, the planetary action winds down early, setting the stage for a quiet — so perhaps you can do the same. Any melancholy moodiness from earlier in the day should start lightening up by nightfall, giving you a chance to finally relax.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Whether it’s Monday’s looming to-do list or your responsibilities at home, you might feel a little overwhelmed. Take it one step at a time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Sometimes inspiration strikes, sometimes it doesn’t. But if you’re feeling creatively blocked or low on passion, don’t just wait around for the muse to arrive — go and find it yourself! What does your heart need to feel full?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Unresolved tensions with the most important people in your life might weight extra heavy on you today. Perhaps it’s time to pick up the phone and extend an olive branch. It could bring some comfort.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your feelings are aplenty, but expressing them might not be so easy. Just because you’re struggling to put your emotions into words doesn’t mean you have to keep them bottled up entirely. Find other ways to let off steam.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You don’t need to keep up with the Joneses, the Kardashians, or anyone else. Fancy things don’t make a person good or worthy — it’s time to acknowledge all the abundance that exists within.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t give up on your goals, Virgo. Everyone experiences obstacles, setbacks, and frustrations when they’re on a meaningful journey. Trust that you can navigate the ebbs and flows.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) The urge to bed-rot might be too great to resist today, so if you need to give in, the stars won’t blame you. Grab your snacks, fill your water bottle, and power-watch an entire season of your show du jour.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If your zodiac sign is Scorpio, this is your horoscope for Sunday, October 27, 2024. You might be going stir-crazy today, but the thought of being around people may not be very enticing either. Try to find the good in humanity, whether that’s by reading a feel-good book or doing someone a favor.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s normal to doubt the path you’re on sometimes, so if you’re suddenly feeling dissatisfied with your job or career journey, try not to overthink it. There’s always room to make a pivot and change course.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You might be feeling stifled by your surroundings or bored by your daily routine — but remember, you’re in charge. Mix up your usual regimen today and try something new.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s natural to feel frustrated if people are crossing your boundaries, but it’s up to you to make sure they’re aware of your limits. Draw a line today and don’t be afraid to enforce it.