Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, September 7

If it feels like you’ve woken up on a new and more emotional timeline today, you can most certainly blame today’s intense but heart-expanding full moon and lunar eclipse in Pisces, which peaks at 11:09 a.m. ET. Eclipses can be chaotic, but their astrological purpose is to realign you with your destiny. Trust that whatever unfolds today is for your greatest good.

Today’s eclipse sits across communicative Mercury, catalyzing revealing conversations or eye-opening epiphanies. Additionally, a positive connection with lucky Jupiter promises that the changes taking place now will pave the way for greater abundance. Let go of what’s unrealistic so that you have more energy to put toward what is.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Some subconscious feelings might make their way to the surface now, allowing you to see what’s really been brewing inside your heart. What is your higher self telling you to do next?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The people you surround yourself with inevitably have an influence on you, so choose your company wisely. Does your community reflect how you’d like others to see you?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Are you being honest with yourself about your current life path? Zoom out, get real about your trajectory, and make adjustments as needed.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You can make your most whimsical fantasies come true, but not if you’re being unrealistic about how to do it. Give your magic elixir a dose of rational thinking.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Blurry relationship boundaries could start unraveling, but this gives you an opportunity to draw a new line. Don’t let other people’s desires override your needs.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you’ve been in denial about your relationship dynamics, today’s eclipse could bring a reality check. Remember, the truth is always more empowering than delusion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If something is out of balance in your life, now is your opportunity to take charge and tip the scales. Consider what improves your well-being in mind, body, and spirit alike.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Are you being honest with yourself about what brings you joy? Stop worrying about what other people think and let your heart tell you what it really wants.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Ancient memories are flooding to the surface under today’s eclipse, so submerge yourself in this mystical ocean of nostalgia. Let go of what’s done and cherish what was.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A refreshing perspective on life is emerging now, but you’ll have to let go of the old to make room for the new. There’s no need to cling to ideas that don’t serve you anymore.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money certainly isn’t what you want to be thinking about all day, but being financially empowered is a path to freedom. Deal with any outstanding issues before they clog up more of your time.