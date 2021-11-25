Here’s Your Horoscope For Thanksgiving Weekend

In this horoscope for Thanksgiving weekend, Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here’s a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

With the moon in dramatic Leo facing off with multiple planets on Thanksgiving Day, which includes aggressive Mars in all-or-nothing Scorpio, we might feel better being apart than together. If we want to avoid the usual stress of the holidays, we’re encouraged to express the more positive side of the Leo moon, like joy and warm-hearted gestures. At the same time, we're encouraged to focus on building new holiday traditions, steering clear of the same old family drama.

Come Friday, the energy in the air is a bit lighter which bodes well for holiday festivities and family gatherings as the party-loving Leo moon meets up with friendly Jupiter in community-focused Aquarius. Come Friday night, the moon shifts into thoughtful Virgo, where it remains through the rest of the weekend. With the Virgo moon teaming up with planets like committed Venus in Capricorn and compassionate Neptune in Pisces over the weekend, it’s a great time for giving back to people in need or performing acts of kindness for the people we love.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your November 2021 monthly horoscope.

Try to avoid letting your ego get the better of you this weekend. Bring a little more humility or flexibility to the table. Look to ways you can be of help to others, like by cleaning up after dinner.

Be mindful of taking on all the responsibility of planning or hosting a family get-together as you could easily find yourself stressed out. Make sure that others pitch in and do their part.

Keep your social commitments to a minimum this weekend — chances are you won’t have the time or energy you think you do. Staying home and keeping things low-key is a better option.

If purchasing items for a holiday feast, take care that you’re not bearing the brunt of the cost. Ask other people to contribute with cash, food, or other essentials. You’ll enjoy the weekend more.

You might not be in the mood to make your usual rounds this weekend when it comes to getting together with family. Free yourself from the obligation or the burden of saving face. Do your own thing.

Don’t overextend yourself this weekend for the sake of being helpful. You can afford to give yourself some time off. Spend time pampering yourself or doing something fun.

Take care that you’re not spending beyond your means trying to impress others. You don’t need to prove your worth. If you do feel the urge to give, make sure it’s really from the heart.

Taking a my-way-or-the-highway stance with others won’t get you very far, especially if it involves a group plan or project. Patience, communication, and an objective viewpoint will curb stress.

Traveling might not be the best move this weekend as it could come with more stress than you’d like to deal with. Staying close to home is a better option. Be intentional with how you spend your time.

It might be time to let bygones be bygones with a friend or someone from your past. Keep in mind that the act of forgiveness means freeing yourself from bitterness and pain.

A parent or a parent-like figure could try to get under your skin this weekend. However, you don’t have to take the bait. Do what you need to do to protect your peace of mind.

Be mindful of taking on responsibilities that may be too much for you to handle. Before you say yes to anything, make sure you have the resources or availability to do it. Ask for help if needed.