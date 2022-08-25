While the thought of a retrograde may make you wince in despair, Uranus retrograde — which started Aug. 24, 2022 and lasts until January 2023 — is nothing to stress out about. This transit is taking place in headstrong Taurus, pushing you to evaluate your growth as it relates to your self-value. Despite the abrupt shifts that Uranus retrograde is known for heralding, the effects are typically subtle. But that doesn’t mean it won’t send shockwaves. The revolutionary planet is recapping the long-term progress you’ve made, so you may want to know how Uranus retrograde will affect your zodiac sign.

Uranus retrogrades occur once every year and lasts roughly five months, but it spends seven years in each sign. In astrology, Uranus is an outer planet, which means the planet reflects your growth and patterns in the long-term. The progressive planet represents change and rebellion, so you may notice disruptions and abrupt shifts during its planetary backtrack. It’s a big-picture planet, so you’ll be taking apart the lessons you’ve learned in the grand scheme of things.

Uranus stationed in Taurus since 2018. The earth sign is focused on material comforts, so the next five months will be all about unpacking values, evaluating self-worth, and changing what you’ve needed to feel supported and stable. Since Taurus rules material goods, on a larger scale, Uranus’ backtrack is going through changes in terms of finances.

“Collectively, we'll be looking at themes of environmentalism, capitalism, currency, food production, manufacturing of goods, supply chain issues, and workplace revolution,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. “We'll start to see that the internal structures surrounding these major parts of society aren't working the way they need to”

Retrograde periods are a time to slow down and reflect, and Uranus’ backspin is a powerful moment to pause and acknowledge our growth, especially how it relates to its role in society. Keep reading for how Uranus retrograde will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is a time focused on healing your relationship with money, Aries. You may find unexpected changes in finances. This shift is also shaking up your foundations, pushing you to identify the things you need to feel safe and secure. “You'll have to look at the material circumstances that are changing, but it's also best to look within and ask what these changes mean for you on an internal level,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

How you feel about yourself is the cornerstone of this transit for you, Taurus. This can feel like a complete rebrand, and it may feel like an extremely intense period, being that you’re a fixed earth sign who values stability. Avoid repressing these changes and open up to reinventing yourself.

“If you've identified too heavily with an old version of yourself, or if you keep trying to squeeze your self-concept into an outdated structure, the retrograde will show you what's no longer working and where changes might need to be made on a very personal level,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Uranus retrograde may have you spending a lot of time in your head, Gemini. This is a great moment to pause and evaluate the spiritual shifts you’ve experienced as you prepare to get deep. Whatever you’ve been tucking away will come to light right now, so brace yourself.

“If you've been isolating yourself from the outside world too much for any reason, Uranus retrograde can cause a loss of rest time in order to bring you back,” Marquardt says. Conversely, if you’ve been on a social kick, you may be asked to retreat to your safe space to reset.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This transit is shaking up your friendship circle, Cancer, but it could be deeper than integrating into a new friend group. Rather, Uranus retrograde is helping you evaluate how you show up in your relationship and society as a whole — it’s about finding a community and belonging. “Cancers are changing how they befriend their inner self, which is resulting in changes to the people they surround themselves with in the world,” says Marquardt.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

What do you want to be known for, Leo? Uranus retrograde is bringing forth revelations as it passes through the most public part of your chart. This is a major wakeup call if you’re in a professional field that is unfulfilling or if you’ve been procrastinating. “Uranus retrograde may involve some more career changes, but it's more likely that Leo is looking within themselves and asking larger questions about their overall life path,” Marquardt says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This transit is pushing you to make new connections with ideas or beliefs that you might have glossed over or didn’t identify with before. With Uranus retrograde stationed in fellow earth sign Taurus, this is specifically relating to your inner knowledge, which may come in the form of radical experiences. “This is all about a perspective shift for Virgo,” says Marquardt. “Virgo is at a turning point with their moral compass somehow, certain they understand how the world works in one way or another.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You’re going through major changes during Uranus’ backspin, Libra. This is very much a moment of release, which is needed for transformation. Some of your values and self-image are changing right now, prompting you to let go of thinking patterns that may be obstructing your self-esteem.

“Uranus retrograde will have Libra grappling with deeper issues weighing on their psyche,” says Marquardt. “Issues of karmic patterns, repressed memories, sexual inadequacies, and feeling indebted to other people and institutions might come into focus.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Changes are arising within your closest relationships, Scorpio, and your needs and desires are bubbling up to the surface. You may find relationship roles and dynamics changing, or find your boundaries evolving. “Uranus retrograde is going to help Scorpio gain an important new perspective on how they show up in partnerships of all kinds,” says Marquardt. “They'll feel more prepared to share themselves with another person once the retrograde ends.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Uranus is switching up your routine, Sagittarius. This transit is about making the necessary changes and evolving your established practices to your day-to-day, so you can move forth as your best self. You’re being pushed to evaluate the habits you’ve picked up and fine-tune your structure. “Pay extra attention to health,” says Marquardt. “If you're not taking care of your health... the retrograde might put a focus on that in order to course correct you into greater physical wellness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Uranus retrograde is your artistic awakening, Capricorn. This transit is changing your serious perspective to find meaning and purpose in the creative facets of life. “New talents and gifts might start to develop, and long-lost inspirations from childhood might come rushing back,” Marquardt says. “This might also involve changes to your romantic life, which ultimately will bring more spontaneity and excitement in that area.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This is a super personal and introspective transit for you, Aquarius. Uranus retrograde is forcing you to strip your foundations and start from scratch in terms of what it means for you to belong and feel secure.

“Something at the ground level is cracking and Aquarius is being confronted with some huge structural changes that can impact all other areas of their life,” says Marquardt. “This could be your chance to build a whole new life for yourself.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Get ready for a huge shift in mentality, Pisces. This energy is all about changing your perspective, clearing any preconceived notions, and asking you to let go of any delusions that may be causing you to lose touch with your environment and who you surround yourself with.

“Uranus retrograde is shaking up your mental processes so you can be more aware of what's going on around you,” says Marquardt. “Something in your mundane reality needs to be liberated, so let yourself engage with your local environment differently.”