The Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Find Love On Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is already the most romantic day of the year, but for a few zodiac signs, Feb. 14 could also be the perfect moment to fall in love. It’s all thanks to a cosmic mix of romantic planets that will be swirling across the sky in the days ahead.

When it comes to being lucky in love, the planets to look for are Venus, the planet of love; Mars, the planet of passion and sex; Neptune, the planet of romantic idealism and dreams; and Pluto, the planet of intimacy and bonding. According to Adama Sesay, founder and professional astrologer at LilithAstrology.com, if these planets happen to pop up in your birth chart on Valentine’s Day, it could set the stage for some sweet exchanges.

That said, you will still need to put yourself out there. “Visibility is key when it comes to love,” she tells Bustle. It might mean sprucing up your dating bio and refreshing your pictures, and then spending some time scrolling and swiping.

Sesay also recommends seeing friends, enjoying hobbies, and going to events. “Not everyone is in a relationship, and you could mix and mingle with someone new who is also looking for you,” she says. With that in mind, keep scrolling for the three zodiac signs most likely to find love this Valentine’s Day.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Fotkam/E+/Getty Images

In the past, you’ve treated Valentine’s Day as the perfect night to go out with friends. Instead of wining and dining in a candlelit restaurant, you were busy dancing — sometimes until 3 a.m.

This year, something different is in the air for Aries, and it’s putting you in the mood for love. “Neptune, the romantic dreamer, is in your zodiac sign for the first time,” Sesay says. “This is a rare transit, and could bring a dreamy Valentine's Day for you.”

It’s why you might find yourself gravitating towards the apps more than usual, not just to find a date, but to start a serious conversation. As a fire sign, you’re good at directing all of your energy towards your goals. If you want to find love, you will.

Don’t be surprised if your go-getter energy is rewarded with lots of positive attention, as well as a few chats that seem promising. For the Aries who are already talking to someone, Feb. 14 could see you expressing your true feelings and taking the relationship to the next level.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

On Feb. 14, Aquarians will have both Mars and Pluto in their sign, and it makes for a perfectly romantic mix. Mars, known for its steamy energy, and Pluto, known for its intimacy, “could bring a passionate and sexually active Valentine's Day for this zodiac sign,” says Sesay.

Be prepared for a meet-cute. With these planets in your sign, it’ll feel like you’re the main character everywhere you go. A last-minute date could lead to a fun hookup, and if you want, it could lead to even more. Cut to you having a date for Valentine’s Day after all.

According to Carmen Turner Schott, a therapist, astrologer, and author of Your Astrological Energy, you might also experience chemistry with someone unexpected, so keep an eye out for interesting match-ups. You could find yourself falling for someone who isn’t your usual type.

“Mars in Aquarius is also activating a need to connect and act on impulse,” says Turner Schott, and it could explain why you suddenly blurt out “I love you” over dinner. For some, a romance will play out via text, so don’t forget to check your phone. There might be a meaningful message or a dreamy DM that’ll change how you see someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

According to Sesay, you’ll have Venus, the sun, and the North Node in your zodiac sign on Feb. 14, which will create a celestial mix that brings romance and pleasure on Valentine's Day. For some people with Pisces placements, that will mean taking a crush to the next level. For others, a steamy kiss will have you thinking, “Yup, I’m in love.”

Instead of just daydreaming about the person you like, be bold and ask them out. Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to be a bit mushy and to take a few risks. To have the type of holiday you’ve been craving, be the one to set things in motion.

As the most romantic planet, having Venus in your sign is good news. It’ll set the stage for you to find love everywhere you go. “It might come through work, being in public, or meeting someone through a coworker,” says Turner Schott. “It’s important to go out for an after-work drink or travel for that special work conference.”

If you’re already talking to someone, this Venus energy could have you staring deeply into each other’s eyes this V-Day — and finally making things official.

Sources:

Adama Sesay, founder, professional astrologer at LilithAstrology

Carmen Turner Schott, MSW, LCSW, therapist, astrologer, author of Your Astrological Energy