Your relationship is going swimmingly — you’re spending entire weekends together, planning camping trips, and talking about meeting the family when suddenly, your boo stops talking to you. No matter how many texts you send or attempts you make at getting them to open up, they still ignore you. It might leave you wondering, is the relationship over? Have you been ghosted? Or is your partner just going through something? As Narayana Montúfar, astrologer for House of Intuition, tells Bustle, each zodiac sign goes silent for their own reasons. Knowing why your partner has suddenly dropped off the face of the earth can help you decide how you’d like to move forward.

Although you shouldn’t immediately jump to conclusions, some zodiac signs will stop communicating if they’re no longer interested. For instance, Libra, Scorpio, and Aquarius are most likely to do this. According to Montúfar, Libras tend to hide from conflict and would prefer to leave people “on read” than let someone down.

Scorpios are self-protective people, and will use ghosting as a defense mechanism. “It’s not that they’re mean, they’re just black-and-white and prefer to not even have to talk about it,” she says.

Finally, Aquarius are most likely to leave relationships without saying anything because they play by their own rules. According to Montúfar, “They’re not driven by emotion as much as most people, so in their brain, they’re not really doing anything wrong.”

Being uninterested in a relationship isn’t the only reason for why someone would suddenly go quiet on you; it’s entirely possible there’s something else going on. Here’s what it means when your partner goes silent, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) As a Fire sign, Aries is one of the most direct signs in the zodiac. When an Aries is upset, there’s a good chance they’ll let you know right away. The same applies if they’re no longer interested in a relationship. Aries would rather cut ties completely than deal with unnecessary drama. So when Aries does go silent, there’s definitely something going on. “Aries is a known for being hotheaded, or an outward sign more prone to erupting with passion or other big emotions,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “When the Ram goes silent, beware of subterranean emotions brewing, like inarticulate, pre-verbal rage, either directed toward themselves or someone else.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is the type to bottle up their negative emotions. According to Monahan, “The phrase ‘leading a bull by its horns’ applies to the silence of Taurus. They need you to pull what's bothering them out, and they will resist talking.” The bull is known for being the most stubborn sign in the zodiac. They’re the type to believe that their partner should be able to intuit why they’re angry. So, if they’re not speaking to you, there’s a good chance they feel you’ve wronged them in some way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Gabby, Mercury-ruled Gemini is a social butterfly. They love meeting new people, they’re all about having fun, and they tend to go with the flow. According to Monahan, Geminis get an “erotic charge” from chatting — especially when they’re talking to someone they’ve never met before. However, Geminis are notorious for losing interest very quickly. “When they go silent on you, it could indicate that their minds have alit on some other object of desire,” Monahan says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Cancer the crab is the queen of passive aggressive behavior. If you do something to hurt their feelings, they’ll shut down and retreat into their shell. Cancer is also the sign of home and family, so they’re very protective of their space and the people they love. According to Montúfar, Cancer natives will also go quiet on you if you talk bad or hurt someone they really care about.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Leo, the zodiac’s show-stopping lion, will stop talking to you as a way to get your attention. According to Montúfar, Leos are very generous with their time and energy in relationships. When they’re not feeling seen, or if they feel like they’re not receiving the same amount of effort as they put in, they may suddenly stop talking to you. A lot of groveling is in order if you want to get back on their good side.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Virgo is another Mercury-ruled sign that values communication. If they feel like something is off in the relationship, there’s a good chance they’ll let you know. They’re big problem-solvers, and will want to work with you to fix whatever it is that’s wrong. However, Virgos are big on rules. “When the established ‘rules’ in the relationship are being somewhat broken, they will feel like they can ghost without having to give an explanation,” Montúfar says.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Libra is another one of those signs that will stay quiet when something is off. Their sign is represented by the scales, so they’re all about harmony and keeping the peace. However, there’s only so much a person can take. “When their sense of balance is being thrown off-kilter, Libras will go silent,” Montúfar says. According to her, Libras are some of the most famous “ghosts” of the zodiac. Confrontation isn’t really their thing.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) In general, Scorpio is a pretty quiet sign. They’re known for being brooding and mysterious, and they prefer to listen and observe. Because of this, they won’t always tell you when something is wrong. If angry or upset, they tend to get a bit mean, and will likely regret their words later. When a Scorpio goes completely silent on you, there’s a good chance that you may have hurt them deeply. For instance, betrayal is the worst for the scorpion. If they find out someone talked behind their back or cheated, Montúfar says they may never speak to that person ever again.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Sagittarius is a very go-with-the-flow sign. They’re typically able to brush things off very easily, and rarely ever hold a grudge. They’re known for being brutally honest in relationship, so if there’s a problem, you will know about it. As the freedom-loving wanderer of the zodiac, it takes a really special person to get them to commit. Once they find that person, they will make an effort to be the best partner they can be, despite always being on-the-go. So, if they suddenly go silent, they may feel like their partner no longer has anything to offer them, Montúfar says.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Capricorns are very ambitious, and work tends to be at the very top of their priority list. Even if they love their partner, their relationship will have to come second to their goals. Because of that, they’ll only spend time with people they actually see a future with. If they feel like their time is being wasted, they’ll go silent. According to Montúfar, “Productive Cappies are on a mission and don’t want to waste their precious time, even when it comes to relationships.”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Aquarius is another sign who values their freedom above everything else. They’re very independent, and get easily turned off by people who are too clingy or needy. “When their freedom and sense of self are being compromised, they will go silent,” Montúfar says. “Feeling ‘caged’ is literally an Aquarian’s nightmare.” This is one sign that has no problem ghosting a partner if they feel like a relationship isn’t working.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20) Like Cancer, Pisces is a very sensitive Water sign. They’re Neptune-ruled, so they tend to live in the fantasyland in their head, and they view relationships through rose-colored glasses. They like to believe their partner is perfect, and hope their partner feels the same way about them. According to Montúfar, Pisces might go silent if you call them out on their behavior. “Natives from this sign are sweet but don’t usually like having to deal with consequences,” she says. “Call them out and they will be gone, baby gone!”

Sources

Narayana Montúfar, astrologer for House of Intuition

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer