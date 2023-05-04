Here’s The Dessert That Matches Your Zodiac Sign’s Aura

Even if you’re not much of a foodie, it’s always a good idea to take a peak at the dessert menu to see if your sweet treat of choice is listed. And believe it or not, your connection with your go-to goodie may expand beyond satisfying your sweet tooth because, according to an astrologer, each zodiac sign has a dessert that perfectly matches their vibe.

Maybe you have fond memories of baking the dessert with your grandma, or maybe you just felt compelled to try it one night and haven’t looked back since. There are countless reasons why we like the foods that we do, but don’t be quick to write off the influence your birth chart may have on your favorite desserts, entrees, and everything in between. Here, astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares which desserts best represent each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so the next time you convince everyone else to order something sweet, you can blame your craving on the stars.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Varujan Dalca / 500px/500px/Getty Images If you’re an Aries, you might be surprised to learn your zodiac is the sign of sex. And because chocolate is an aphrodisiac, Ms. Charlotte believes Chocolate Lava Cake is the dessert for you. “It’s a passionate dessert for passionate people,” says the astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Agus Basuki / 500px/500px/Getty Images Taureans, take this as a sign to treat yourself to a delicious slice of cheesecake tonight. “This heavy, creamy confection is a great match for Taurus,” Ms. Charlotte says. “While a whole cheesecake can be shared among a small party, a single serving is just enough to satisfy all of [a Taurus’] senses. Eating one of these is truly a sensual experience; right down to the presentation as it is often decorated to look like a work of art!”

Gemini (May 20 - June 20) Duuk Cute / 500px/500px/Getty Images Geminis have a reputation for being social butterflies, so it makes sense their sweet treat would be something they can enjoy with others. Surprisingly, Ms. Charlotte feels that the “dessert” that best pairs with the air sign is more traditionally known as a breakfast staple. “[Pancakes] can be turned into a peer-bonding activity,” the astrologer explains. “Making the batter, frying it into different shapes, and layering them one by one on top of each other is a joyful experience. For Geminis, preparing the dessert is just as much fun as sitting down with their friends and eating it all up!”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Horia Albescu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Cancer is the nurturer of the zodiac, and there’s no dessert that’s more associated with hospitality than apple pie. “Much like Cancers, [apple pie] is traditional and is often made by the matriarch of the family,” Ms. Charlotte tells Bustle. “It brings to mind one’s childhood and fun times helping mom cut the apples in preparation for baking. It’s a nostalgic dessert that is made with love; a perfect comfort food.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Jordan Lye/Moment/Getty Images One thing about Leos: they’re always gonna choose the most ‘Gram-worthy thing on the menu. According to Ms. Charlotte, the picture-perfect dessert that speaks to the fire sign the most is the Banana Split, as it is “famed for its presentation.” “Leos are the sign of leisure and pleasure; preferring to eat a Banana Split in the presence of others, much like their mascot, the lion, consumes its prey with their pride,” the astrologer says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Emanuel Ursu / 500px/500px/Getty Images Carrot cake gives off major early fall vibes, which might be why the astrologer named the spiced treat as the dessert for Virgo. “Made with carrot, raisins, and spices, this sweet confection marries a healthy, humble root vegetable with sweet confection,” claims Ms. Charlotte. “[Virgos] love to host so it is the perfect dessert to serve when friends come over!”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Pastry and Food Photography/Moment/Getty Images As Ms. Charlotte previously told Bustle, France is Libra’s dream honeymoon destination, and Paris is the city the sign thrives in the most. It’s no wonder why the astrologer listed French profiteroles as the perfect dessert for the air sign. “These sweet, creamy chocolate-covered pastries are perfect to share among friends and lovers,” says Ms. Charlotte. “Libras are social creatures who prefer to eat their meals in the company of others, so they will often choose a dessert that everyone can enjoy together. Truly one of the most romantic and popular desserts in the world!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) annick vanderschelden photography/Moment/Getty Images According to Ms. Charlotte, Scorpios require a dessert that’s just as sensual as they are. Enter liqueur chocolates. “Sweet but dangerous, liqueur chocolates capture the essence of seductive, enigmatic Scorpios,” the astrologer explains. “These alcoholic confections are best eaten slowly, shared between just two people as part of a seduction ritual. Imagine feeding these to your beloved on a rose petal-covered king-sized bed!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Artur Kozlov/Moment/Getty Images Sagittarians love to travel and immerse themselves in other cultures, which is why Ms. Charlotte feels the dessert that pairs best with the zodiac sign is baklava. “Baklava, like Sagittarius, is truly an international dessert,” explains the astrology expert. “It is shared in small pieces among old and new friends over black coffee in cafes around the world.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Timotei Voicu / 500px/500Px Unreleased/Getty Images Capricorns don’t mess around when it comes to finances, so they need a dessert that’s tasty enough to satisfy their sweet tooth without putting too much pressure on their wallet. Banana Bread is the perfect solution because it still allows the earth sign to put old, uneaten bananas to good use — a financially sustainable perk to the dessert.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tanja Ivanova/Moment/Getty Images What’s a dessert everyone loves? Cookies, of course! “Aquarius is the sign of humanity, large groups, and networks, which is why they like to pick a dessert that everyone is going to love and share quite easily,” Ms. Charlotte shares. “Cookies can come in any shape, size, flavor, and color!”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Vstock LLC/VStock/Getty Images Pisces might be the last sign of the zodiac, but they’re certainly not the least. According to Ms. Charlotte, the water sign “embodies all the characteristics of the previous eleven [signs],” which is why the astrologer feels ice cream sundaes are the dessert that represents Pisces the best. “There are no rules or boundaries as to how wild someone can make their sundae,” the expert explains. “It is essentially an ice cream with whatever toppings you can think of; Pisces or cake, syrups, sprinkles, fruit, nuts! Just like the sign, there are no rules nor boundaries.”

Source:

Ms. Charlotte, astrologer