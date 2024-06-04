These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Have Short-Lived Friendships

They say friends come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime, but if a certain friendship seems to end quickly, it could also just mean they’re a Gemini. While some zodiac signs will stick by your side for life, others are known to have short-lived friendships that end in a flash.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, every zodiac sign has a different approach to friendships, and that includes how long they last. Depending on a sign’s astrological house, planetary aspects, and other factors like their element and ruling planet, it could make them more prone to short-term connections.

These zodiac signs thrive when making fast friends in college, at work, or while traveling. They’re happy to be the pal you party with at school, the friend you gossip with after a stressful shift, or the bestie who backpacks with you for six months. But once that phase is over, you often won’t hear from them again.

While these zodiac signs are so good at meeting people, they’re also drawn to the next stage of life, whether it’s a new job, city, or hobby. They’ll pick up friends along the way but aren’t the best at staying in contact.

If you want a long-term BFF look at the water signs, earth signs, or everyone’s fave air sign — Libra. According to Wang, the three signs below often prefer short and exciting friendships.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

“Geminis, ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, are known for their adaptability and ever-changing interests,” says Wang. Add in the fact they’re an air sign and it explains why they’re constantly floating from one thing to the next.

When they aren’t making new pals in a pottery class, a Gemini will form friendships at the gym, in a coffee shop, or at a rock climbing wall. You name the hobby and there’s a good chance they’ve tried it, and they also likely made a million friends along the way.

Geminis love to try new things and they’re also social butterflies, says Wang. It’s easy for them to talk to a stranger, and they’ll bond with anyone who will listen. Give them five minutes and they’ll have you adding them on Instagram, and just like that, you’ll be besties.

While it’s easy for Gemini to form connections, many of their friendships are as short-lived as their attention spans. According to Wang, it won’t be long before they get swept up with a shiny new group of friends and the cycle repeats itself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

“Sagittarius is the wanderer of the zodiac,” says Wang. “Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, Sagittarians are innately curious and yearn for new experiences.”

This fire sign has a ton of interests and they struggle to sit still. When they aren’t changing jobs or following new passions, they can be found jetting off to a faraway country or driving their car five states away.

“They tend to form friendships that are situational and time-bound, such as being close friends just for a summer or while working on a particular project,” he says. If you made a best friend at a seasonal job or had a random travel buddy in Europe, chances are they were a Sagittarius.

That said, even though their friendships are short-lived, it doesn’t mean they aren’t important. “Sagittarians cherish the memories they make with their friends,” he says, “but they are always ready to move on to the next big adventure.” If they stay in touch, it’ll be through postcards sent once a year from their latest destination.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

“Aquarius is governed by Uranus, the planet of sudden changes and originality,” says Wang. “Known for their progressive thinking and love of innovation, Aquarians are constantly seeking new ideas and perspectives.”

They tend to make friends via shared intellectual interests, which means they’ll form tight bonds with coworkers or classmates in college. But as this air sign evolves, they often outgrow their old connections and search for new ones usually by switching careers, moving, or going to grad school.

“Aquarians are also known for their humanitarian spirit, [so they get] involved in various social causes,” he says. “Their need for continual growth can lead to short-lived friendships, as they might quickly move on to new endeavors and networks.”

In other words, an Aquarius will be the best friend you ever had, but only in your Victorian lit class, during an election cycle, or at the dog shelter where you both volunteer. You’ll be super close for a few months and then — poof — you’ll never see or hear from them again.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor