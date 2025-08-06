These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Always Hype You Up

Everyone needs a good hype friend. This is the person who pumps you up for a first date, fills you with confidence before a job interview, and reminds you of who you are after a bad breakup. It doesn’t matter if you’re sad, anxious, or a little unsure. They’ll share their energy and confidence — and just like that, you’ll feel like a star again.

Certain zodiac signs are naturally good at hyping up their besties. For some, it’s because they have more than enough energy and enthusiasm to go around. If you need someone to stay on FaceTime as you get ready for a date, they’ll be there — and they’ll also tell you how beautiful and amazing you are as you head out the door.

Others are great hype friends because they want to see you win. Since they’re emotionally invested in your happiness and success, they’ll turn into your ride-or-die cheerleader who’s always ready with pep talks, cheerful voice memos, and celebratory emojis. They always remember to follow up after major life milestones, like a fancy job offer.

Being a good hype friend also means you’re able to read the room, and that’s why intuitive zodiac signs make the list. These pals can tell when you need to be encouraged, complimented, or whisked away for a fun night out. They’ll cater your pick-me-up to exactly what you need to hear, and they’ll make sure you believe it, too.

Here are the three zodiac signs who make the best hype friends.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

If you need to add a little sparkle back into your life, call on an Aries. This fire sign always brings the energy, and they love to share it with their besties. They’ll send you encouraging texts, scream into a voice note to help wake you up, or pull up out front with your favorite playlist blasting from their car.

As a sign ruled by Mars, Aries know how to take action, too. If you aren’t feeling 100%, they’ll take you out, plan a last-minute vacation, or simply come over and drag you off the couch. Their vibe is contagious. Before you know it, you’ll be in a sparkly top and on your way to a club.

Aries are the perfect hype people to have by your side on a Friday night. They aren’t the type to sit quietly at a corner table, and there’s no room for shyness with an Aries around. Instead, they’ll have you out on the dance floor, talking to new people, and truly feeling like yourself again.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Leos don’t mess around when it comes to hyping up their friends. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, they have an endless amount of energy, generosity, and warmth, and it means they’ll be there for you morning, noon, and night.

Heading to a big job interview? Text a Leo and they’ll make you feel like the most confident, successful version of yourself. About to break up with a partner? A Leo will remind you of your worth and pump you up if you start to feel unsure.

Since Leos have high self-esteem, it means they aren’t afraid to boost others and make their friends feel good. They want everyone to win. They’re also notorious for telling it like it is. That’s why if they say you’re amazing, you can 100% believe them.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Libras have a way with words, and that means they always know exactly what to say to friends who are feeling nervous or stressed. This air sign just gets it. If you text them in a panic or need help making a major decision, they’ll morph into your very own therapist and share personalized advice.

Since they’re ruled by Venus, the planet of love, a Libra’s impressive hype-man abilities are particularly helpful before first dates. If you start to sweat as you get ready, FaceTime them immediately, and they’ll make you feel like the coolest, prettiest person on earth.

Want to feel extra sure about your ‘fit? Text them a pic and they’ll gas you up. A Libra will also be super invested in your date — something that’ll make you feel loved and seen. If it goes well, they’ll say, “Of course it did! You’re amazing!” If it’s a total bust, they’ll remind you that you deserve so much better — and then help you redesign your Hinge profile.