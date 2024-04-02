It’s so hard to find good roommates these days. Everyone has a horror story, whether it’s a roomie who forgets to pay rent or lets their dishes sit in the sink for days. But now and then you get lucky and come across a truly amazing roommate — and they tend to be one of the three zodiac signs listed below.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, the best roommates are the ones who are considerate, especially when it comes to personal space and the division of chores, and who are just the right amount of outgoing.

While everyone has a different idea of what makes a good roommate, it’s ideal to find someone who’s the perfect mix of clean but not too clean, and quiet but not too quiet so everyone can live in harmony without feeling awkward. It’s also nice if a roomie is happy to do their own thing while but is occasionally down to gather in the common area to watch a movie.

Astrologically speaking, the signs who make the best roommates tend to have a sense of diplomacy and fairness, too, which is necessary to prevent annoying arguments and petty conflicts in the home. Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs who make the best roomies, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Brothers91/E+/Getty Images

Living with a Taurus is an absolute breeze. “They’re reliable and appreciate a comfortable living environment,” says Bell, which means they’ll never leave dirty plates in the sink or forget to pay their portion of the water bill. The bull wouldn’t dream of letting their wet laundry rot in the washing machine, because they like to keep their nice things in good condition.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of luxuries, you might even score some amazing interior design when living with a Taurus. “They're likely to invest in making the home a cozy and aesthetically pleasing space,” says Bell. They’ll go to thrift stores and come home with the coolest lamps and vintage paintings, and before you know it it’ll feel like you’re living in an actual home and not just a crash pad.

A Taurus will also want to avoid all the typical roommate spats, like who lowered the heat or left a light on. “Their laid-back nature allows for a stable and drama-free experience,” says Bell. All you have to do is respect their routine — and help them with chores — and it’ll soon feel like you’re living with a best friend.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

There is no better roommate than a Libra. This air sign, ruled by Venus, will go above and beyond to create a welcoming environment for all, which often means they automatically become the honorary “parent” of the house. They’ll think ahead and do sweet favors for you, too, like starting the coffee pot in the morning or texting to ask if you need anything from Trader Joe’s.

According to Bell, Libra, represented by the scales, is known for diplomacy and having a desire for harmony. A household dispute won’t last more than five minutes when there’s a Libra around. They’ll call an emergency meeting on the couch and ensure everyone airs their grievances until the issue is settled.

They also take constructive criticism without getting mad or holding a grudge so you can always tell them if you have an issue with their habits without worrying about backlash. As a bonus, Libra is also known to be super friendly and extroverted, so you can count on them to plan the best Friday night get-togethers.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

mixetto/E+/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a chill roommate who mostly stays in their room, find an Aquarius. According to Bell, this air sign is incredibly laidback and easy-going, so they’ll respect quiet hours and everyone’s need for personal space.

You’ll never catch an Aquarius hovering over you in the kitchen as you try to cook. They’ll take the hint and retreat away to do their own thing. That said, they will pop out if you’re looking for company, like on a Saturday when you want to randomly watch Twilight at home.

Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, so the water bearer tends to be open-minded to unconventional living arrangements. They won’t object if you come home with a kitten you found outside and they won’t be mad if your partner needs to stay over for a week.

They often have a “the more the merrier” mentality when filling up a house with roommates and guests, and they like it when it starts to feel like one big happy family. As Bell says, their humanitarian nature ensures they’ll always be extra considerate in making everyone feel at home.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion