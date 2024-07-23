These 3 Zodiac Signs Exude Mysterious “Black Cat” Energy

Some people are brimming with happy-go-lucky golden retriever energy. They bound into the room, smile at everyone they see, and are always down to have a good time. These are the sweetie pies of the zodiac who cheer you on and they never seem to have a negative thing to say.

On the opposite end of the spectrum are the folks with lots of black cat energy — and they’re an entirely different breed. With nearly 50 million views on TikTok, the black cat trend perfectly describes people who are more laidback, but in a sultry, mysterious sort of way. They prefer to sit quietly and observe, and they’ll probably judge you a little bit, too.

A black cat will also strike if need be. Just like a Halloween decoration, a black cat’s hair will stand on end whenever they’re upset, and they might even get their claws out. Unlike golden retrievers, who just want everyone to get along, black cats aren’t afraid to make a few enemies as they go about their day.

People with this type of energy are confident enough to stand up for themselves, and they also tend to be more independent than their canine counterparts. While golden retrievers are the life of the party, black cats are happy to stay home and do their own thing. Below are the three zodiac signs who have the most black cat energy, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This fire sign, ruled by the action-oriented planet Mars, will 100% call you out if they don’t like what you’re saying. Aries has confidence to spare, which means they’re quick to stand up for themselves and their friends. If that means causing a bit of a scene — kind of like a hissing cat — so be it.

In the true sense of the term, the concept of “black cats” and “golden retrievers” refers to dating duos. It’s said that opposites attract when it comes to love, which is why many couples will have one black cat character and one golden retriever. And the theory holds when it comes to this sign.

People with a lot of Aries in their chart are very drawn to the goofballs of the zodiac, like Sagittarius, Gemini, and Libra. They appreciate the way a light-hearted partner can bring out their soft side. That said, Aries also loves to be chased. They aren’t going to text first, so they need a happy, loving golden retriever in their life who will be willing to reach out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpios have a lot of black cat energy. This water sign is notorious for lying low and doing their own thing, just like a slinky, independent cat. They can often be found in the corner of a cafe or in the back of a library, but in true cat fashion, they usually feel best when they’re curled up at home.

While golden retrievers always have energy to spare, black cats know when to pack it in. A Scorpio will sneak away from a party the moment they feel their introversion kick in. They’ll be enjoying a conversation one second, and gone the next.

Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, as well as Mars. This means they like to sit alone and ponder the mysteries of life, but they’re also willing to stand up for themselves. They might not make a big show of it, but they will share their opinions — and that’s what being a black cat is all about.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If anyone’s going to silently judge you through narrowed eyes, it’s Capricorn. As a sign ruled by Saturn, they live by a strict code of conduct that bestows them a major superiority complex, and they aren’t ashamed of it at all. They can often be found power-walking down the street or marching around an office — and everyone knows to get out of their way.

In a friend group, this earth sign tends to be extra selective with what they share. It’s clear they prefer to sit back and observe, instead of being the ones to tell all the jokes. Capricorns also take a while to warm up, just like a cat. They won’t let their guard down until they’re truly comfortable, and they also want their friends to work for their loyalty and trust.

In dating, Capricorns love to have the upper hand. They prefer to be the most powerful person in the room, even in their relationships. They look for golden retriever partners because they like having a cheerleader and someone who will let them shine.