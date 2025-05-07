The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Break Up With You Via Text

In an ideal world, you’re supposed to break up with a partner in person. To properly end a relationship, many therapists recommend finding a private place to talk, being honest about your feelings, and giving your soon-to-be ex a chance to respond. After that, you can part ways guilt-free, knowing you did everything right to let them down gently.

It seems cold-hearted in comparison, but a lot of people prefer to break up with a partner via text, and this is especially true for certain zodiac signs. While not nearly as healthy as an in-person conversation, these members of the zodiac make a pretty good case for a quick and dirty breakup text.

For many, it’s all about avoiding awkwardness. Why invite someone out for coffee or call them over to your apartment just to tell them you no longer want to be together? It’s way easier to send a few paragraphs or a quick goodbye, and it can also save you a lot of in-person drama.

For other signs, a breakup text matches their impulsive personality, while others like how it gives them a chance to truly think about what they want to say. Instead of flubbing their words in person, a text allows them to fully explain their thought process and why they want to break up.

Keep scrolling for the three zodiac signs who are the most likely to break up with you via text.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

domoyega/E+/Getty Images

It’s not uncommon for an Aries to break up with a partner via text. They might be going about their day, running errands and sending emails, when all of a sudden — boom — the urge to be single suddenly strikes. Just like that, they’ll send a text, call things off, and move on.

People with Aries placements are always ready to shed the old and make way for the new. This fire sign, ruled by powerful Mars, is known for being impulsive. It’s why they rarely have the patience for in-person conversations, especially if they suspect their partner will get upset. Instead of making a big to-do or having an argument IRL, they’ll save everyone the trouble and fire off a message.

An Aries can also change their mind about a partner in an instant. It’s not unheard of for this sign to cringe with a bad case of the ick and decide right then and there that they need to be free.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images

When a Cancer decides they’re done with a relationship, they immediately feel guilty. As an intuitive water sign ruled by the emotional moon, they can’t bear to look into a partner’s eyes and witness their shock during a breakup.

To spare themselves the trauma, they’ll curl up on the couch and pen a beautiful text — or even a thoughtful email. They’ll explain their thought process, wax poetic about the highs and lows of the relationship, and then part ways with well wishes and regrets.

Many Cancers are self-protective and will do anything to avoid stress and drama. They like the idea of breakup text because it allows them to keep some distance between themselves and their ex, and many believe it’s the kindest way to end things. Unless they’ve been with someone for a decade, they can see the plus side of letting an ex privately process their feelings.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Johnce/E+/Getty Images

People with Aquarius placements have a notoriously unique approach to relationships. This air sign, ruled by enigmatic Uranus, tends to march to the beat of their own drum. While they value the people in their lives, they also have an easy time detaching from what isn’t working.

When an Aquarius decides they’re done with a relationship, there’s a good chance they’ll cut ties with a text. They find it far less awkward to craft a few paragraphs than to meet up in person. An Aquarius would never say, “We need to talk.” They’ll just do the talking.

In a way, you have to admire these zodiac signs for doing what’s best for them. While many long-term relationships deserve a more formal breakup, there are so many instances where a text is the best route to take, especially when it perfectly matches your personality.