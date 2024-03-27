Everyone has that one friend who communicates almost exclusively in expletives. It seems like every other word out of their mouth is NSFW and, while they do sound a bit like a sailor, it’s all part of their charm.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs who curse the most tend to have a way with words, and not just when it comes to profanity. They often speak with a colorful vocabulary, and many are great storytellers, too, usually thanks to their ruling planet.

While some zodiac signs will curse a lot when they’re mad, excited — or a little bit tipsy — others will unleash a borage of four-letter phrases while telling a cute story about their puppy. The topic doesn’t seem to matter, as they’ll always find a way to add a few curse words in the mix.

The tendency to curse could also relate back to a sign’s love language, says Garbis. For some members of the zodiac, the more comfortable they get around their partner or friends, the likelier it is that they’ll let their guard down and be their truest selves — expletives and all.

Below, the three zodiac signs who curse the most, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

It doesn’t matter if an Aries is out with friends or in a business meeting — you can bank on them cursing at least 15 times, no matter what. The thing is, this fire sign is so poetic when it comes to their choice of words, that almost everyone lets it slide.

Aries is ruled by Mars, the warrior planet, so saying curse words is practically baked into their personality. They pepper rude remarks into everyday conversation, and yet they rarely mean anything by it.

They’ll warn you to “back the f*ck up” during a serious argument, but they’ll also say the same thing if you get too close to their snacks, says Garbis.

Aries will always be true to themselves, so nothing will stop them from hurling profanity. They’re also drawn to others who do the same, says Garbis, which means they often end up with a group of friends who sound a lot like a sailor meet-up.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Gemini is most definitely the wordsmith of the zodiac. They have a massive vocabulary yet still sprinkle the dirtiest curse words into their everyday texts and conversations, usually to emphasize what they’re saying.

This air sign knows that profanity gets attention, and that’s something that they truly love. They also enjoy winning arguments, so they’ll throw out a few choice phrases whenever they need to make a point.

That said, nine times out of ten, curse words come flying out of a Gemini’s mouth without them even realizing it. They don’t just want a coffee, they get a “f*cking coffee.” And they aren’t just tired, hungry, or excited, either, but... you get the idea.

Many Geminis also make it a point to learn all the bad words of other languages, so they can add those to their repertoire, too. As Garbis says, “They love the art of combining curse words to make a complete sentence.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sergey Mironov/Moment/Getty Images

A Scorpio likes to curse any chance they get, though many will try to hold back in polite company, like when they’re around their boss or their partner’s parents.

As a sign ruled by Mars and Pluto, Scorpios have a lot of unique energy that influences their communication style. According to Garbis, an angry Scorpio might yell a bunch of curse words in the heat of the moment thanks to their Mars ruler, but many times intuitive Pluto will kick in, and that’s when they’ll sit down and craft a scathing, curse-word-riddled text instead.

Scorpios understand the power of words, so they appreciate that profanity packs a punch, but they also like that it can be light-hearted and funny, too. As Garbis says, many Scorpios use curse words as a love language. You’ll know that this water sign feels comfortable as soon as they start dropping more F-bombs.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer