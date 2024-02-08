For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Enemies Can Turn Into Lovers

There are some duos you know will end up dating, even though they seem to hate each other when they first meet. It’s the friends who bicker because they clearly have a mutual crush, or the folks who need a connection to be a little spicy to fall in love.

This affliction is super common amongst certain zodiac signs, who almost always have an enemies-to-lovers plot line in their dating lives.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, this tendency has a lot to do with their ruling planet, which governs their overall approach to life. If a sign is ruled by a warrior planet or one that seeks out hidden truths, it stands to reason that their road to love might be rocky.

That said, some zodiac signs are likely to have many enemies-to-lovers storylines because they always see the good in people. If they meet someone who’s a little rough around the edges, or who wants to bicker or act moody, they see right through to their gushy, mushy center, and know they’re a softy at heart.

While enemies-to-lovers relationships don’t always work out, they are a common canon event, and they can also be a whirlwind of fun. Below, the zodiac signs most likely to have this type of dynamic, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

Any Aries has had countless enemy-to-lover relationships thanks to their Mars ruling planet, which sets them up to enjoy arguments and debates or what they might refer to as “passionate conversations.”

“There is a saying that the best way to get an Aries interested in you is to fight with them,” says Garbis, “which is why this fire sign fits this category perfectly.” Whether it’s a bicker at the bar or a heated debate via text, Aries is never more intrigued than when someone is making them a little bit mad.

According to Garbis, an Aries will also show that they like someone by picking a mini fight, sort of like a playground bully with a crush. When in doubt, they’ll resort to biting banter and snarky comebacks as a way to flirt — and they love it when someone can dish it back.

“With Aries, heated text messages often turn into confessions of love, and face-to-face tiffs can turn into a hookup very quickly,” says Garbis. And before they know it, the person they were bickering with is suddenly their partner.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Me 3645 Studio/Moment/Getty Images

As a sign ruled by intuitive Pluto, Scorpio is always on the lookout for someone’s shady side. They have a built-in BS detector, and they value loyalty and truthfulness above everything else, so they’ve been known to develop a deep distaste for certain people.

This water sign also seems a little mean and guarded when you first meet them, and it can put them at odds with their matches on dating apps and within friend groups. “They just seem a little scowly at first and mysterious,” says Garbis. “It makes you question, ‘Do they like me or do they hate me?’”

As they become more comfortable, though, a Scorpio’s hard exterior will start to crack and they’ll eventually let their walls down. That salty distaste can then turn into interest, and as they have more conversations, it might even turn into love. Once they’re with an SO, that’s when they turn into the most loving partner a person can have, says Garbis.

After much back-and-forth and “will they or won’t they” Scorpio almost always ends up with the person they didn’t think they’d ever like.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Iuliia Burmistrova/Moment/Getty Images

As a rule, sweet and dreamy Pisces is automatically drawn to people who are snarky, darkly poetic, or even slightly rude. Of course, that person will often blow them off or refuse to be more than casual friends, but this water sign refuses to give up.

“Pisces is very good at turning their ‘enemy’ into someone who is a good-natured and loving partner,” says Garbis. They have a deep intuition that can see through even the toughest façade, so they know when someone is actually worth their time and energy, even if the road to the relationship is rocky.

Over time, all the enemy energy falls away, and they end up being the best of friends/lovers. If they get married, a Pisces’ friends will share toasts about the ups and downs of their journey, but it’s all in good fun.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer