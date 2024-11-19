These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Host Friendsgiving This Year

If you always think about hosting a Friendsgiving, but never actually make it happen, this might be your year to shine. For certain zodiac signs, the stars have aligned and put them in the perfect position to throw a major holiday bash, especially one involving multiple courses of delicious food.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, one of these celestial stirrings is the recent full moon on Nov. 15 in the cozy sign of Taurus — which may as well be the most Friendsgiving-coded sign of them all. “This full moon plays a significant role in how we’ll choose to enjoy this holiday,” says Wang, pointing to the earth signs who might feel inspired to make menus and send out invites in the coming days.

As we bask in the afterglow of November’s full moon, there are also other astrological shifts taking place, like fun, celebratory planets moving into astrological houses that represent friendship and parties — and just like that, you’ll want to set a table, cook, bake, and be surrounded by all of your closest pals.

Hosting a Friendsgiving is the perfect option when you’re hoping to make new traditions, especially if you don’t currently have any plans. Why not take it into your own hands and start a new tradition? If you’re one of the three signs listed below, it’s time to send out invites.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

RichLegg/E+/Getty Images

When the full moon lit up the night sky, it truly set the stage for you to host Friendsgiving. Taurus, an earth sign ruled by Venus, is traditionally linked to food, gourmet experiences, agriculture, and physical comforts, says Wang, so it makes sense why you’d want to throw a wine-soaked dinner with lush entrees like stuffing and casserole, earthy side dishes like sweet potatoes and corn — and lots and lots of pie.

Instead of stopping by another person’s Friendsgiving get-together — or worse, casually reheating some leftovers for dinner — you’ll feel inspired to invite friends over for a long, sit-down meal. To really lean into your Taurus energy, make sure you decorate with autumnal centerpieces and tapered candles to make the scene as cozy as possible, and let everyone linger as late as they please. You’ll be truly in your element, no pun intended.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

This November, Capricorn sees the sun in their 11th and the moon in their 5th houses, respectively — and essentially, it means you need to start planning a Friendsgiving menu ASAP. “In astrology, the 5th house governs entertainment, creativity, fun, and the desire to shine as a leader, while the 11th house is concerned with community, friendships, and our sense of belonging,” says Wang.

While you’ve been more than happy to stick to tradition in the past, possibly by visiting your family or attending other occasions as a guest, this year you’ll feel inspired to make the holiday your own. This planetary motion is perfect, too, if you don’t have any plans or aren’t sure how you’d like to spend the day. Instead of wondering what will happen, take charge. As a Saturn-ruled earth sign, it’s what you do best.

“Capricorn excels in organization and planning,” says Wang. “Their meticulous attention to detail will ensure that every aspect of the dinner party is executed flawlessly, but they’ll also bring elegance to the event.” Are you starting to imagine your outfit, place settings, and the perfect Friendsgiving playlist? If so, make it happen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

If you had an inkling you should host Friendsgiving this year, you were right. “As a sign deeply associated with friendships, Aquarians love building connections and fostering a sense of community, all while cherishing their individuality,” says Wang. Add in the planetary movements happening and those traits will be even stronger.

“Currently, expansive Jupiter is transiting through Aquarius’ 5th house, bringing abundance and opportunities in creativity, entertainment, and fun,” he says. “This celestial movement enhances Aquarius’ potential to host and showcase their creative spirit — a departure from their usual role as a guest.”

With Jupiter’s once-in-12-years transit moving through your 5th house, you shouldn’t just invite people over for a casual hangout, either. Instead, make it a night to remember. “Aquarius is encouraged to decorate their surroundings and truly step into the spotlight,” he says. If you do a Friendsgiving this year, you’ll absolutely shine as a host — so go ahead and send those invites.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor