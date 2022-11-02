Your Happiest Day Of The Holiday Season, According To Your Zodiac Sign

For many, the brief few weeks between Thanksgiving and the New Year can often feel like a hot mess. But those who rely on the stars can attest that astrology can guide you through any holiday moment — like meeting your partner’s parents or chaotic family dinners — by telling you how the planets are impacting you. Between the pressure of getting the perfect gift for your bestie and getting sidetracked by Mars retrograde, it doesn’t hurt to kick off the festive vibes by knowing your zodiac sign’s happiest day of the holiday season.

The holiday season is ushered in by Sagittarius season, which starts on Nov. 22, bringing Jupiterian joy, abundance, and optimism along with it. The archer’s ruling planet Jupiter will station direct in visionary Pisces on Nov. 23, inspiring creativity and probing imagination, which can come in handy with holiday shopping. This burst of energy comes right before the sun transitions into industrious Capricorn season and the winter solstice, which will invite you to heal burdens and prepare for a new chapter. Chiron, the asteroid reflecting deep wounds, stations direct in powerhouse Aries, giving you the confidence to let go of the pain that’s been lingering ahead of the holidays.

Generally, all zodiac signs will be feeling lucky on Dec. 3, as dreamy Neptune returns direct in its home sign of Pisces. As astrologer Lauren Ash puts it, “We’ll be dreaming of all the ways the world can show more sympathy and kindness to those less fortunate and allow us to think up all the ways we can reshape the world for the better.”

Ahead, each zodiac sign’s happiest day of the holiday season.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 20

Why It’s Lucky: Jupiter, the planet of fortune and abundance, will enter your native sign, adding pep to your step as you pursue new dreams or the ones left on the back burner. Allow this energy to shake off your doubt, and view your goals through the lens of optimism. “You’ll want to have the groundwork laid for your next big project so that you’ll be ready to move when the new year comes around,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 2

Why It’s Lucky: Ethereal Neptune coming home to Pisces will encourage you to grow and make exciting plans for the new year — but first, self-care. “This idealistic period of time will be just what you need to settle into your new routine and get some much-needed rest and rejuvenation,” says Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 1

Why It’s Lucky: Commitment is going to look inviting during peak cuffing season. Any relationship — including the one you have with yourself — will prove its long-lasting potential. Follow your heart over your mind right now. “This is a good day to get down to brass tacks about what you want out of your love life and make a serious, long-term commitment if they feel the same way,” Ash explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Nov. 24

Why It’s Lucky: Jovial Jupiter in fellow water sign Pisces will bestow harmony and good vibes all around. This will prompt you to channel your inner social butterfly just in time for gatherings with loved ones. “You’ll also find it easier to tap into your feelings of intimacy, love, and romance,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 1

Why It’s Lucky: The allure of commitment is tugging at your heartstrings. Romantic Venus in fellow fire sign Sagittarius making a steamy aspect with serious Saturn “encourages you to take a serious and practical approach to relationships we want to last,” explains Ash. Absorb this confident energy to say what’s on your heart.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 24

Why It’s Lucky: A synergistic aspect between your planetary ruler and spiritual Pisces is prodding at your psychic abilities. “This transit heightens your ability to see things that are hidden in plain sight,” explains Ash. Follow your intuition, as it may lead you to answers you’ve been fiercely searching for. “This will also give you the strength and clarity to make a final choice and communicate your needs as a result,” Ash adds.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 18

Why It’s Lucky: Your relationships are buzzing around you, making it a good time to gather with your loved ones. Revel in the deep connections you have during the holidays. With Ceres entering your sign, “you’ll find yourself feeling more open-minded, caring, empathetic, and welcoming during this transit,” says Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 22

Why It’s Lucky: You’re reaping the benefits of the spiritual maintenance you’ve been doing lately, and it feels like things are falling into place. Venus trine Uranus is ushering in a gentle new beginning. “This aspect will give you a sudden burst of energy to try something new and assert yourself in a new space,” explains Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Nov. 24

Why It’s Lucky: Main character mode: activated. Melt into the love and attention you’re getting as you rev up for a shimmering holiday — excuse me, birthday season. “It’s a great time to take some PTO and travel to see friends or possibly even put yourself in a new and exciting situation,” says Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 6

Why It’s Lucky: This is a day of action. Mercury plunges into your sign, liberating you from distractions and oversights that may have come during a sluggish Mars retrograde. “This added boost of clarity will give you just the right amount of motivation to check everything off your to-do list before you take your holiday vacation,” says Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Nov. 28

Why It’s Lucky: A treasured project or venture has been in the works for some time, and now’s the time to zero in and make some magic. Follow your ideas through because right now, they have major potential. With a harmonious connection between dedicated Mars and your traditional ruler Saturn, “you’ll want to take full advantage of the focus, passion, dedication, and endurance this aspect brings,” according to Ash.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Happiest Day: Dec. 3

Why It’s Lucky: You’ll be immersed in a comforting feeling, almost as if you’re coming home, when your ruling planet enters your sign. “This grants you the chance to tap into the productive forces of dreams and imagination currently swirling around the collective and use them to your advantage,” explains Ash. Fully embrace your authenticity — play make-believe, dream big, and follow your intuition.

Source

Laruen Ash, astrologer