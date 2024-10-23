The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Book A Last-Minute Flight

It takes a certain personality type to book a flight that leaves in three hours. For many people, travel requires months of planning and preparation, a perfectly checked-off to-do list, and a solid itinerary of hotels, restaurants, and must-see museums. For others, hopping on a plane is just as simple as taking the bus across town and they aren’t going to overthink it.

Many zodiac signs have the desire to travel in their DNA, and this is what inspires them to scour flight deals and takeoff times. They aren’t chasing the cozy, homebody way of life, but rather the kind of existence that lands them in an airport on the other side of the world at 3 a.m. According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, the zodiac signs most likely to book last-minute flights are the fiery and airy ones.

These signs don’t care about details as much as they care about breaking out of a rut. Some feel easily bored and look for ways to spice up their life, which sometimes means booking a random flight to Miami. Others have a lust for adventure that takes over their whole brain, and that’s why they prioritize travel above everything else.

They keep their suitcase at the ready and have a friend on standby to come over and water their plants when they leave town. If they see a flight deal, they’ll snag it, pack their bags, and be gone. Below are the three zodiac signs most likely to love last-minute travel, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

“With action-oriented Mars as their ruling planet, Aries individuals are innately impulsive and driven by a desire for excitement,” says Wang. If their friends cancel last minute on a Friday night, they aren’t going to breathe a sigh of relief and melt back into their couch. Instead, they’ll open up their apps and start comparing flights.

Aries is always going to fill their time with something new and exciting, and they’ll never let a long weekend go to waste. If you don’t get a text back, it’s likely because their phone is in airplane mode and they’re already halfway to South America.

“Known for their courageous, pioneering spirit, they are quick to embrace opportunities for adventure as they arise,” he says. “This spontaneity is a hallmark of their character, often leading them to seize the moment without overthinking.” People with Aries in their birth chart often have amazing travel stories, and many include hilarious events that unfolded on these last-minute trips.

As a fire sign, Aries also has the energy to handle the ups and downs that spontaneous travel might throw their way. They aren’t afraid of a redeye, either. If they spot a good deal, they’ll simply throw back a double-shot espresso, grab their bag, and go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

“Governed by Mercury, the planet of communication and travel, Geminis are naturally curious and thrive on variety,” says Wang. If they’re ever bored at work they’ll open a few tabs, choose a city they’ve never been to before, and book a flight that leaves ASAP — and just like that, they’ll feel alive again.

“A mundane routine can quickly become suffocating for this mutable sign, prompting them to seek out new experiences — often on a whim,” says Wang. “They appreciate the novelty a last-minute trip brings and enjoy adapting to new environments and meeting new people along the way.”

As an air sign, Geminis seem to blow wherever the wind takes them, and they truly come alive when they don’t have a plan. While they might research and throw together a few must-see destinations while on their flight, they aren’t going to stress too much about the trip. For them, the main goal is to get there and see what happens.

Geminis are also very quick-witted, which means they trust themselves to navigate busy airports in faraway countries, languages they’ve never heard before, and subway systems that look like a tangled web of tracks and stations — all without having to plan ahead. They’ll pull out their phone, figure it out on the fly, and enjoy every ounce of chaos that comes their way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Airports are filled with Sagittarians on last-minute flights. “Governed by Jupiter, they possess boundless optimism and a thirst for exploration that goes beyond the ordinary,” says Wang. “This drive compels them to chase new horizons and indulge in the unknown.”

Their ruling planet puts luck on their side, so they never have to worry about the details or what they’ll do once they arrive at their destination. Sagittarians trust their instincts — and even sometimes secretly hope their trip goes awry. If they have to sleep in the airport or walk the streets of Dublin until dawn, so be it. It’s all part of the adventure.

Add in the fact they’re a fun-loving fire sign, and it means people with Sagittarius in their birth chart often go out on a whim. “Their spontaneity is not just a trait but a way of life,” he says. Many Sagittarians freak out when they find themselves stuck in a routine for too long. Often the only way they can see to break free is with something big — like a random trip abroad.

“This adventurous streak can also be attributed to their philosophical outlook on life, where they view each journey as a means of personal growth and enlightenment,” says Wang. Catch them booking a flight that leaves... right now.

