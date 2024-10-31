The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Actually Love Last-Minute Plans

No one is bolder or more optimistic than someone who makes plans two weeks in advance. It always feels like a good idea to agree to a coffee date, a Friday night party, or a cute brunch when the day is far in the distance. It can even be exciting to know you have something fun on your social calendar, but as the big day approaches you might also feel a sense of dread — and a strong desire to cancel at the last second.

The person who made those plans might even seem like a stranger to you; one with an uncharacteristic surge of energy and extroversion. “Who was she?” you might wonder, “Why would she do this to me?” Turns out this experience happens more often than you might think, so much so that people on TikTok are talking about their love for last-minute plans, as opposed to the kind that fester on the calendar for weeks on end.

There are quite a few reasons why. When you know you have somewhere to go, you’re much more likely to experience anticipatory anxiety. Plans made well in advance give you time to overthink everything, from whether you still want to show up, how you’ll get to the event, where you’ll park, and so on. It’s also impossible to predict how you’ll feel three weeks in the future. Sure, you may have been excited when you originally agreed, but you might feel tired, burnt out, or in need of a night alone once the day finally arrives.

While some zodiac signs wouldn’t dream of saying yes to last-minute plans — and some might even be offended if a friend didn’t think of them in advance — other zodiac signs love a spur-of-the-moment get-together not only because it saves them from overthinking, but also because they love having fun on the fly. Here are the top three.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

andreswd/E+/Getty Images

While some signs need to know all the details of an event well before they leave the house, and others will want adequate time to get dressed and ready, Geminis are always poised to dash out the door at a moment’s notice.

This air sign is just like a butterfly caught in a gust of wind. They’ll touch down somewhere for two seconds and then fly off in a new, random, and completely unpredictable direction. They love to go with the flow and see where it takes them, and they’re also always happy to socialize.

If their phone lights up on a Sunday morning with an invite to brunch, they’ll immediately leap out of bed and rush to meet their pals. They won’t fret over their hair, outfit, or the subway times, but instead will use their Mercury ruler and ability to think on the fly to their advantage. Logistics aren’t overwhelming to them, but something they navigate with ease. They’d also always rather go than feel bored or lonely at home.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Laura Du Ve//Refinery29 Australia - We Are Many Image Gallery/Refinery29/Getty Images

A Scorpio might happily agree to plans months in advance, only to immediately worry about whether or not they want to go. On the one hand, this fixed water sign will value socializing and staying true to their word. On the other hand, they’ll feel deeply defensive about their right to stay in and recharge.

As a sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, the person a Scorpio was when they accepted an invite two months ago might also not be who they are today — and that’s why you need to catch them in the moment with a surprise invitation.

If you want a Scorpio to meet you for dinner, text them 30 minutes before you plan to eat and cross your fingers they’re in a good mood. When this sensitive sign doesn’t have time to overthink, they enjoy allowing themselves to live in the moment.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

A Sagittarius will tap their phone every five minutes on a Friday night while hoping they’ll see a text from a friend or a random invite from a date. This energetic, fun-loving fire sign likes to have a good time, so they’ll never say no to a last-minute concert, party, or movie night. Give them a few seconds to throw on a pair of shoes and they’ll meet you wherever you want them to be.

Sagittarians are experts when it comes to pivoting, too. As a sign ruled by lucky, expansive Jupiter, they aren’t afraid to change directions in life — or on a random Tuesday evening. They never let themselves get too comfortable with a plan, and that’s why they’re happy to say yes to random adventures, including ones that are only half-hashed out.

Last-minute plans are occasionally fully formed, but more often than not they’re a nebulous idea. If you’re bored and want to go out at 9 p.m., text a Sag and they’ll be happy to oblige.