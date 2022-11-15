Twinkling lights, swanky office parties, and the smell of sweet peppermint can only mean one thing: The holidays are officially here. With the chaotic energy of eclipse season behind us, it’s a good time to piece together your next festive celebration. Are you in the mood for an extravagant winter wonderland at a major venue or a cozy night in with a few close pals? Regardless of the vibe you’re going for this year, if you’re blanking on creative ideas that will blow away your guests, throwing a holiday theme party based on your zodiac sign could be the answer to your party planning prayers.

Whether you organize everything down to the second (hi, Virgo) or live for the thrill of spontaneity like a true Sagittarius, throwing holiday festivities doesn’t need to be challenging. Your sun sign can tell you a great deal about your quirks and whims, which can take a lot of your planning. But you can also look to your rising sign — which reflects how you portray yourself specifically in social settings. Sentimental water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces) might veer towards a small, intimate affair at home, while sociable air signs (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius) might opt in for a larger gathering out on the town.

Ready to find out what kind of cosmic vibe your next festivity should bring? Check out the holiday theme party you should throw based on your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Holiday Game Night

Nothing gets you in the festive spirit like friendly competition, Aries. Whether you’re in the mood for holiday-themed trivia or classic games like Scrabble and poker, your inner warrior is sure to set the vibe right. You’re all about bringing your A game — let’s hope everyone else is, too!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Latke-Making Party

As a certified foodie, you’ll want to throw a get-together where everyone can come together to whip up a tasty dish. Latkes, traditional Jewish potato fritters, are the perfect comfort food for Hanukkah. If you don’t have a tried-and-true family recipe, try using this one.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Holiday Karaoke Night

How do you manage to get everyone out of their shell during your gathering, Gemini? By turning up “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Your magnetic and social personality is the perfect blend to host a karaoke party, whether you throw it at home or rent a private room for your guests.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Candle-Making Party

Rest and relaxation are at the top of Cancer’s holiday agenda, and what’s more festive than the warmth and comfort of holiday candles? DIY candles are pretty easy, too. Choose your fragrance, melt the wax, and pour away!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Arts & Crafts Holiday Party

Artsy Leos get into the holiday spirit by tapping into their creativity, and their enthusiasm is inspiring! Between decorating ornaments, making wreaths, or taking your gift-wrapping to the next level, the crafts are endless.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Winter Wonderland

Let’s be real: You take holiday parties seriously, and this is your time to shine, Virgo! Rent out a venue to host your own spin on a classic winter wonderland — chances are you’re already picking out the assortment of disco balls and dry ice, anyway.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Festive Potluck

As a Venusian air sign, it’s important that your holiday party brings people closer — and what does the job better than the mutual love for food? Go all out with elaborate and extravagant dishes in true Libra fashion.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: The Nightmare Before Christmas

Who says the holidays have to be jolly? As a lover of all things taboo and spooky, you might still have some lingering Halloween vibes in your system. Plan a watch party with a gothic twist (black wreaths and skeleton cookies, anyone?) to set the mood.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: White Elephant Party

You’re all about jokes and good fun, Sagittarius, and you hardly take anything seriously — including festive planning. There are few things as unserious and low-pressure as a white elephant party, and you and your guests will get a kick out of exchanging gag gifts.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Classic Holiday Dinner Party

As a pragmatic earth sign, you’re more worried about the logistics of the get-together than having an extravagant theme, Capricorn. For that reason, throwing a classic holiday dinner party is the best fit for you. Put your own spin on it by having people bring drinks or dishes inspired by their favorite holiday movie.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Murder Mystery Holiday Party

An off-kilter twist to the holidays is so your vibe, Aquarius. Channel your inner Mrs. Peacock with a murder mystery. Opt in for the classic Clue or take the dramatics further with a real-life adaptation filled with holiday drinks and baked goods — costumes and all!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Theme: Holiday Movie Marathon Party

For an overromanticizer like Pisces, life is like one big movie. That’s why hosting a classic holiday movie marathon is a great direction to head in. For a twist, have people bring their favorite films and make drinks based off of them. I’ll take a Home Alone Boozy Hot Chocolate, please.