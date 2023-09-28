These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Best Matchmakers

Every friend group has one person who likes to play the role of matchmaker. They’re constantly whipping out their phone to show off their cute single friends, and they’ll do whatever it takes to set you up on a blind date. (And you love them for it.)

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the zodiac signs that make the best matchmakers tend to be cardinal signs, as opposed to fixed or mutable. “Cardinal signs are the initiators,” she tells Bustle. “They put their foot on the gas and get the car moving on your love life. When things are stalled or you’re stuck in a rut, a cardinal sign is the one to call to get things going again.”

The best matchmakers are happy to go through your Hinge profile to make sure it’s eye-catching. If it needs a few tweaks, they’ll stage a photoshoot so you have a fresh profile pic, and then they’ll wait by their phone to hear all the details after you go on a first date.

Matchmakers will always make you look good — and you can trust that they have your best interests at heart. That’s why you can trust their judgment when they inevitably beg to set you up with someone. “The matchmakers of the zodiac see you entirely for who you are and have a good sense of character,” Garbis says.

Whether you’re looking for a long-term partner or a spouse, these four zodiac signs have got your back.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Renata Angerami/E+/Getty Images

Aries is a cardinal fire sign, which means they are born leaders. If they catch you complaining about being single, they won’t rest until they find you a partner. “They want the people in their life to be happy and in love,” says Garbis, so they’re happy to watch for potential partners.

Since they’re the first sign of the astrological year, Aries also tends to be the initiator. “They can steer you in the right direction and give you the advice you need to get you into a relationship,” she says. “They are the ultimate cheerleader and will urge you to take that step [or to] try something new.”

Aries is also the friend who will sit next to you, scroll through your Hinge matches, and help you start conversations. They’ll expertly edit your dating profile and help you take amazing pictures, too. “This sign will hold your hand until you meet the one.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tatsiana Volkava/Moment/Getty Images

As a cardinal water sign, you can think of Cancer as the matchmaking mom of the zodiac. “They like to make sure all of their little ducklings have a partner,” says Garbis, so expect them to check in regularly to ask about your dating life.

Cancers have a big collection of friends and acquaintances, and they enjoy matching everyone up. “You may go through a few awkward blind dates set up by a Cancer,” Garbis says, but you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the people you meet along the way.

When a Cancer is setting you up, it’s best to sit back and trust the process. According to Garbis, they intuitively know who you’ll get along with best, even if the person isn’t necessarily your type on paper.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

As a mutable earth sign, Virgo has a keen eye when it comes to people and partnerships. “They have some pretty interesting friends,” says Garbis, so you can rest assured you’ll meet someone great if they set you up.

Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, which means they aren’t afraid to put in a good word or pull some strings to get you a date. According to Garbis, this sign is known for meddling in their friends’ lives, so they’ll be more than happy to spend their time matchmaking.

Once a Virgo sets you up — likely with the most amazing person you’ve ever met — they’ll continue to check in to see how things are going. “Virgos are in your corner,” Garbis says, and that includes in your dating life.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Pekic/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn is the reigning queen of matchmaking. They are the perfect combo of all three of the aforementioned signs, says Garbis, noting that they do the legwork, initiate contact, and have great taste.

As a cardinal earth sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of hard work and determination, Capricorn will take your type into consideration when matchmaking, then elevate it to the next level so that you end up with the absolute perfect partner. As Garbis says, they don’t want to see their friends weighed down or held back by a bad match.

Speaking of, if you’ve been wishing for a partner who also has big career goals, ask a Capricorn. Not only do they know every lawyer and doctor within a 50-mile radius, but they’ll be more than happy to introduce you.

Source:

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer