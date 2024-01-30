These 4 Zodiac Signs Feel Burnt Out By Wednesday

While it’s common to lose steam in the middle of the work week, certain zodiac signs come to a screeching halt by Wednesday, otherwise known as the dreaded hump day. Instead of feeling slightly bored or tired, they practically have an existential crisis, and they become convinced that the weekend will never arrive.

“We all know that Wednesday can be a real morale killer,” says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, but it feels extra dramatic for certain members of the zodiac thanks to the personality traits associated with their sign.

These aren’t the people who make casual jokes about hump day by the water cooler. They’re the ones who trudge around the building, forget that they have Zoom meetings, and send emails that barely make sense. They’re tired, out of it, and already looking ahead to Friday.

According to Wang, there’s nothing more annoying than a mid-week slump, but there’s also something kind of funny about it. Once you realize that it’s having an effect, he says you can approach it with more understanding — and a dash of cosmic humor.

To get through, he recommends grabbing a coffee and laughing with coworkers about your zodiac-influenced struggles, and before you know it, Friday will be here. Below, the four zodiac signs most affected by a mid-week slump, according to astrologers

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Dean Mitchell/E+/Getty Images

Aries love the start of the week, but almost always lose steam halfway through. As the first sign of the zodiac, “they’re great starters but terrible finishers,” says astrologer Stina Garbis.

Aries tends to wake up with a lot of “go get ‘em” energy on Monday, but it always fizzles out by Wednesday. “They kind of give up halfway through and before they know it, they’re playing solitaire and talking to their mom on the phone instead of doing their work,” she says.

This fire sign feels happiest on Friday nights when they can decompress after a long week, and on Saturdays when they can meet up with friends and have a good time. But on Wednesdays, they will almost always feel grumpy, tired, and burnt out.

“They would be great at a relay race where they can hand the baton off to somebody else,” says Garbis, “but unfortunately when it comes to jobs, it doesn’t really work like that.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

RealPeopleGroup/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to struggle on Wednesday, it’s Taurus. While this earth sign can be an unstoppable force once they get moving, Wang says they’re not immune to a mid-week slump, seeing as they have a lot of celestial traits working against them.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and luxury, “Taureans value comfort and routine, so when the monotony of the week sets in, a Wednesday can seem like a tedious hurdle they just can’t bear,” he says.

This sign will hit their snooze button 15 times before finally getting up, and then they’ll roll into work 20 minutes late. “You’ll likely spot a Taurus pouring their fourth cup of coffee, grumbling about how it’s only Wednesday, and counting down the minutes until the work week ends,” says Wang.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Olga Rolenko/Moment/Getty Images

“Cancer finds it challenging to navigate through the middle of the workweek, particularly by the time Wednesday rolls around,” says Michelle Bell, an astrologer and founder of Cosmic Fusion. “Governed by the moon, which represents emotions and intuition, Cancers are deeply connected to their feelings and the feelings of those around them.”

While this trait works in their favor most of the time, it can also take a toll. “They tend to internalize their hump day woes, often feeling overwhelmed by the week’s demands,” says Wang. Each interaction that they have, whether it’s with a customer, coworker, or patient, leaves a big impact.

Cancer is also a sign that loves to be cozy. According to Wang, they’re big-time homebodies, so they hate that the promise of a sleepy weekend always seems so far away on Wednesday. To cope, they tend to slip away to a backroom to decompress. “It’s not uncommon to find a Cancerian clutching their coffee cup for dear life,” he says, “hoping to draw just enough energy to push through the day.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

SDI Productions/E+/Getty Images

Pisces definitely tops the list of zodiac signs most affected by a mid-week slump. According to Bell, they’re dreamy and emotional, and that means they’re extra affected by the ups and downs of a busy schedule.

It often only takes one rude customer or one too many emails to push this sensitive water sign over the edge. They’ll start to lose energy as the harsh reality of the work week sets in, especially if they don’t like their job.

Pisces is also prone to escapism, says Bell, which makes it even harder for them to stay focused. “Ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, Pisces are naturally inclined towards a rich inner life filled with imagination and fantasy,” she says, and that’s why you’ll catch them pining away for the freedom of the weekend.

Sources:

Letao Wang, astrologist, spiritual counselor

Stina Garbis, astrologer

Michelle Bell, astrologer founder of the Cosmic Fusion app