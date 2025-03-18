These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Super Protective Of Their Friends

While everybody loves their friends, certain zodiac signs are the true definition of loyalty. They have your back and always want what’s best for you. It means they’ll look out for you, protect you, and support you — no matter what.

Astrologically speaking, this title goes to the zodiac signs who center loyalty and relationships in their lives, as well as those who feel like their friends are part of their family. If you ever find yourself in a sticky situation, they’re the most likely to swoop in and save you.

Their protective energy is on full display when their friends are out on dates. Meeting up with a Hinge match? Not only will they do some sleuthing to dig up dirt on your date, but they’ll also likely follow you on the Find My app, almost like a worried parent.

If your date goes awry or a partner isn’t being very nice, they’ll feel personally offended and will immediately offer advice, even if it ends up being brutally honest. If something or someone is disrupting your peace, they don’t like it at all and will definitely make that known.

These signs are also automatically on your side when you complain about a coworker, have a fight with family, or are feeling down in the dumps. They’ll offer to talk, meet up for coffee, or show up at your door with snacks and a hug. Here are the three most protective zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

All earth signs are loyal to their friends, but especially a Taurus. As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and relationships, it makes sense that they’d be extra invested in their besties’ well-being. Once they feel close to someone, they like to take good care of them and be there for them as much as possible.

Taurus is also one of the most loyal zodiac signs. If you’re having a tough time, they’ll drop everything to take you under their wing. Don’t be surprised if they invite you over and order your favorite takeout, and then let you sleep on their couch.

This sign gives great relationship advice, too. If your partner isn’t The One, they won’t be afraid to say it out loud. They’ll point out their flaws and say you can do better, and then suggest you run for the hills. Leave it to a blunt Taurus to tell it like it is.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

RgStudio/E+/Getty Images

Leos are like the personal bodyguards of the zodiac. This feisty fire sign will protect you no matter what comes your way. An annoying person at the bar? Frenemy who’s talking behind your back? A Leo will step in and put a stop to it. They’re who you want by your side on a night out or a girls’ trip.

They’re naturally confident and assertive, which means they have absolutely no room in their day for any level of disrespect. They’re the ones who will encourage you to speak up at work, break up with a partner, or send a coffee back if it isn’t exactly what you ordered.

This sign is ruled by the sun, which means they have a lot of warm and sunny energy, too. Leos view their friends as actual family members and will love them for life.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

NickyLloyd/E+/Getty Images

Nobody does loyalty quite like a Scorpio. This emotional water sign keeps a tight circle of close-knit friends, and each one means the world to them. They dote on their besties, check in daily, and always want to know what’s happening in their lives.

As an intense sign ruled by transformational Pluto, they would do anything for their loved ones. Do you need a place to stay? A ride to the airport? Help moving out of a house you shared with an ex? They’ll be there with bells on.

A Scorpio will also get riled up if someone is rude to you, and they always have the best comebacks ready to go. They might seem quiet and closed off, but will spring into action if you need to be protected.