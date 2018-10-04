25 Shows And Movies On Netflix You’ll Love If You’re Obsessed With Rom-Coms

Sometimes, all you want to do is leave your troubles behind, and fall into the slightly-unrealistic world of romantic comedies. From first dates gone adorably awry, to beautiful love stories that would never work out in real life, rom-coms are often just what you need when you want to watch something touching yet fun. If that sounds like what you want right now, then you'll definitely want to check out the seemingly endless list of rom-coms on Netflix, which are streaming now for your viewing pleasure.

First up, we have many a romantic comedy in the form of addictive shows, such as New Girl, Chewing Gum, and Love. These shows, and others, touch on the ups and downs of relationships, but somehow manage to remain light, funny, and very watchable.

There are also plenty of movies, too, whether you're looking for a classic film, a modern day love story, or a dating saga with a twist. Netflix has a bunch of classics, such as Groundhog Day and The African Queen, as well as brand new movies, like The Incredible Jessica James and To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Whichever type of rom-com you're in the mood for, you're bound to find one to love.

1 'Friends From College' Netflix on YouTube A group of Harvard grads are about to turn 40, and they aren't sure how to handle it. They have to face former flames, changing friendships, complicated situations — and somehow manage it all while balancing the reality of adult life.

2 'Chewing Gum' E4 on YouTube This British comedy series follows the life of Tracey Gordon, a very religious twenty-something as she navigates her way through all sorts of hilarious situations with friends, family, and boys.

3 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' TV Promo 360 on YouTube After running into her ex-boyfriend on the streets of New York City, Rebecca Bunch decides she wants to reconnect. But to do so, she'll have to leave her job at a law firm and follow him to the West Coast. Will it all be worth it?

4 'New Girl' ONE Media on YouTube When you live with your on-again off-again boyfriend in a big, loft apartment — with a bunch of other hilarious roommates — it pretty much guarantees you'll have romantic and comical interactions. If for no other reason, watch it for the Schmidt quotes.

5 'Grand Hotel' James Bruyere on YouTube Set in 1905, Grand Hotel tells the compelling and suspenseful story of a family-owned hotel which, according to IMDB, becomes the setting for love, blackmail, jealousy, crime, comedy, and mystery. All the makings of a good show, right?

6 'She's Gotta Have It' Netflix on YouTube Based on the Spike Lee movie of the same name, this series follows Nola Darling as she struggles to follow her dreams and focus on herself, while also juggling three lovers.

7 'Jane The Virgin' Entertainment on YouTube Jane is a young, devout Catholic woman who discovers she's been accidentally artificially inseminated. Starring Gina Rodriquez, this is a series everyone needs to see at least once.

8 'Gilmore Girls' Netflix on YouTube If you're in the mood to watch Rory and Lorelai Gilmore in all sorts of mixups with family, friends, and love interests, then you're in luck. All seven seasons are currently on Netflix.

9 'Love' Netflix on YouTube This series, created by Judd Apatow, follows a nice guy and a "wild-child" girl as they navigate their way through, well, love. With humiliating moments and meaningful discussions about commitment, it ends up being an "excruciatingly honest take on modern relationships," according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'The Feels' Movieclips Indie on YouTube The Feels is a movie about a lesbian bachelorette weekend, which goes awry once one of the bride admits she's never had an orgasm, according to IMDB.

11 'Like Father' Netflix on YouTube After being left at the altar, a workaholic woman decides to go on her honeymoon anyway. But instead of her husband, she brings her overachieving father instead. While on vacation, the two are forced to face how their busy schedules may have impacted their relationships, and their lives.

12 'Alex Strangelove' Netflix on YouTube This movie tells the story of a well-rounded high school senior named Alex Trulove and his girlfriend. As it goes with many coming-of-age stories, Alex is obsessed with losing his virginity ASAP. But things get complicated when he meets Elliot, a handsome and charming guy from the other side of town.

13 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Netflix on YouTube After writing secret love letters to all her crushes, Lara Jean discovers that they've all been mailed out, and now everyone knows how she feels. This movie is basically every teen's worst nightmare. It also brought us the likes of Peter Kavinsky.

14 'The Incredible Jessica James' Netflix on YouTube This movie is about Jessica James, an aspiring NYC playwright who strikes up a friendship with an interesting guy, while still recovering from a breakup.

15 'The Kissing Booth' Netflix on YouTube Elle Evans is a high school student who's never been kissed. So to solve the problem, she decides to set up a "kissing booth" at the Spring Carnival, where "she unexpectedly finds herself locking lips with her secret crush," according to Rotten Tomatoes. Of course, he's not just any guy, but the ultimate "bad boy" at school, which forces her to question her values.

16 'The African Queen' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube This 1950s movie, starring Katharine Hepburn and Humphrey Bogart, follows two unlikely people as they sail a boat down a river in Africa following World War I. As they start to get used to each other, they come upon an enemy warship, and have to decide what to do.

17 'Sierra Burgess Is a Loser' Netflix on YouTube Starring Shannon Purser of Stranger Things fame, this movie focuses on Sierra, who "in a case of mistaken identity that results in unexpected romance, must team with the popular girl [...] in order to win her crush," according to Rotten Tomatoes. It's a classic teenage love story, with a twist.

18 'How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Magazine writer Andie is assigned a story called "How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days," which will require her to do whatever she can to get a guy to dump her within ten days. But what she doesn't know, is that she's caught up in a twisted bet, which — among other things — may make her article more complicated.

19 'Leap Year' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Anna wants to get married, so she decides the best course of action is to travel to Ireland, in order to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Day. As per Irish tradition, any man who is proposed to on this day must accept it. But will her plan work out?

20 'To Each, Her Own' OUTtv on YouTube Even though Simone has been dating her girlfriend Claire for three years, she still hasn't come out to her super traditional family. If that's not complicated enough, things get tougher when she starts to fall for a man.

21 'Obvious Child' A24 on YouTube Donna Stern, a twenty-something comedian, finds out she's pregnant right when her life is at its lowest point She just got dumped. She doesn't have any money. But the pregnancy ends up forcing her confront the realities of independent adulthood, and what it means to her.

22 'Groundhog Day' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube After traveling to the small town of Punxsutawney, PA to begrudgingly cover "Groundhog Day," weatherman Phil Connors finds himself waking up on the exact same morning. Over and over again.

23 'Naomi And Ely's No Kiss List' Movieclips Trailers on YouTube Naomi and Ely have loved each other forever, even though Ely isn't particularly into women. They create a "No Kiss List," to prevent rifts in their lives. But things are turned upside down when they both fall in love with the same guy.

24 'Set It Up' Movie Trailers Source on YouTube Harper and Charlie are two over-worked twenty-somethings who spends their days being treated poorly by two horrible bosses. In order to free themselves, "they concoct a plan to lure their bosses into a faux-romance," according to Rotten Tomatoes, with the goal of having more free time. Among other things.