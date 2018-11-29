The 2 Zodiac Signs You Have The Least Romantic Chemistry With, Based On Your Sign

When you don't click with someone, there are usually a few factors involved that are keeping you from having romantic chemistry — including how their zodiac sign meshes (or doesn't mesh) with yours. So if you've been wondering why you aren't feelin' it with someone, despite wanting the relationship to work, this may help explain why.

"Each sign has associated personality traits, and some signs have contrasting ones. Personality clashes come from each sign’s idiosyncrasies," professional astrologer Rachel Lang tells Bustle. "These are often driven by an individual's deeper needs, wants, or life focus." If your partner's needs and wants don't line up with yours, it can feel like the relationship is constantly strained.

"That said, there are so many factors other than just the sun sign that make up a person’s natal chart, and astrological compatibility is a complex process," Lang says. "Even if your significant other is a contrasting sign, you can still have an amazing relationship. Sometimes contrast facilitates growth, and we can become very attracted to those signs opposite [...] from our own."

And, of course, there are many things you can do as a couple to improve your connection, if you'd like to make it stronger, healthier, and happier. For some signs though — like the ones listed below — it might just be a little more difficult.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Cancer & Virgo Tina Gong/Bustle As a fiery and independent sign, Aries tends to clash with folks who take a long time to open up, which perfectly describes Cancer. "Aries may lose patience with this process," Lang says. But they can see eye-to-eye if they decide to make communication a priority. Aries might not click with a Virgo either, since this sign tends to focus on orderliness and having things "just so" in life. This doesn't jive with Aries' adventurous — and someone chaotic — spirit. To make things work, they can try playing to each other's strengths, and being a little more understanding. But they may be happier going their separate ways.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Aquarius & Leo Tina Gong/Bustle Taurus and Aquarius rarely have the same Love Language, and that can cause all sorts of relationship problems. "Aquarius is an intellectual air sign, and they prioritize conversation, while Taurus is a sensual earth sign who needs more physical touch," Lang says. This is possible to overcome, though, if they're more vocal about their needs. Taurus can also be overwhelmed by Leo, who has "a flair for drama, while Taurus is more down-to-earth," Lang says. "This can make their approaches to life very different." But they can learn to love these things about each other, if they'd like to make it work.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Cancer & Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini loves to have chatty conversations, which is why they often lack chemistry with Cancer, a sign that often struggles to open up. They tend to get bored, and may decide to move on quickly, if they don't learn to accept Cancer for who they are. They may not click with Scorpio either, but for entirely different reasons. "Scorpio and Gemini can have very different needs," Lang says. "Scorpio needs emotional intensity and Gemini needs to follow their intellectual curiosity." But if they listen to each other, it doesn't have to tear them apart.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Aries & Leo Tina Gong/Bustle Cancer's greatest needs in life revolve around establishing a home, family, and comfort. "Born under the sign related to motherhood and nurturing, Cancer tends to put others’ needs above their own," Lang says. And this might not mix well with Aries' confident, strong personality. "Aries has a healthy dose of self-esteem, and they can be very self-directed. This can read like selfishness to a giving Cancer." This explains why Cancer doesn't click with Leo very often, either. "[They] attract the spotlight, and Cancer may find themselves in the shadows with this relationship." Regarding both signs, it can help for Cancer to learn how to speak their mind, so they don't get trampled by more outgoing partners.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Taurus & Scorpio Tina Gong/Bustle Leo and Taurus tend to clash, and sometimes dramatically so, if they don't learn how to compromise in their relationship. "Both fixed signs can be quite stubborn," Lang says. Scorpio might also be a bad match. "Scorpio and Leo have strong personalities and are both highly creative," Lang says. "However, both signs like to feel in control or in charge [...] This can make for challenging conflicts." And yet, if the two learn how to fight fair — by listening to each other, especially — they can make this relationship work.

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sagittarius & Pisces Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo zeroes in on the details of life, which makes them a tricky match for Sagittarius, who's all about the big picture. "They have different perspectives," Lang says. "Virgo may be a bit too discriminating for Sagittarius, who generally enjoys trying new things." But if Virgo wants to make it work, they might try to enjoy being dragged out of their shell. Pisces, Virgo's opposite sign, also lacks chemistry. "Pisces tends to be one of the more emotional signs, while Virgo takes a practical approach to life. Virgo has both feet on the ground, while Pisces tends to dream," Lang says. And yet, if Virgo practices patience, they can get along.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Aries & Capricorn Tina Gong/Bustle "Ruled by Venus, the planet of harmony and peace, Libra tends to get along with most signs," Lang says. But when it comes to romance and relationships, they may not find easy love with Aries or Capricorn. "Aries is a sign of independence — the sign of the self," Lang says. "This could prove challenging in a relationship, as Libra’s giving nature could be taken advantage of by Aries." This doesn't have to happen, though, if Libra learns how to put their foot down. Capricorn is a highly ambitious sign, which Libra is drawn to. "However, Libra may need more time and attention, as they often prioritize relationships over career." They can have a tough time understanding Capricorn's workaholic ways. But if they make a pact to set aside relationship time, it doesn't have to spell the end.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Gemini & Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio likes to go deep in their relationships, so they often view Gemini as a bit too flighty. "Gemini can be lighthearted and playful, quite a trickster," Lang says. This is the same thing that puts them at odds with Sagittarius, who craves adventure and often feels restless. "Scorpio needs a certain level of predictability, something that would bore a Sagittarius," Lang says. "Scorpio can have trust issues, and they may question Sagittarius’s loyalty because of these traits." Healthy boundaries are everything, when it comes to creating a solid relationship — especially for Scorpio. If they can set "rules" from the get-go, Scorpio may get along better with these signs.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Virgo & Gemini Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo is meticulous and highly-focused on the minor details of life, while Sagittarius tends to think more philosophically, Lang says. "Sagittarius may clash with Virgo because their worldview differs." But if they communicate frequently, they'll be able to stay on the same page. As for Gemini, Sagittarius may find them attractive in the early stages of a relationship. But it rarely lasts. "They may seem to have a lot in common, both craving adventure and travel and both with a love for learning," Lang says. For this to work, one or both partners will need to mature — and put their focus on maintaining the health of the relationship.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Libra & Sagittarius Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn and Libra both value success. "However, Capricorn may need more structure and discipline than social Libra," Lang says. "Libra needs a solid balance between work and play." For this duo to work, it'll require a ton of compromise. They can also harbor negative feelings towards Sagittarius, a sign that doesn't always share their ideals. "They may feel as if they have to be the adult in the relationship, which can feel like a personality clash." Though it can work, if Capricorn makes it known — early on — what they want from the relationship.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Pisces & Leo Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius is all about their mind, while Pisces is all about following their heart. And that may lead to a lack of chemistry. "The two may not exactly see eye-to-eye," Lang says. "Pisces can be sensitive, and Aquarius may not always have the softest approach or demeanor." Once they learn how to argue in a healthier way, though, they can be a good match. As for Leo, they're the opposite sign of Aquarius, "which means they can be dynamically attracted to one another or repelled," Lang says. "Leo can have a flair for the dramatic, which could confuse intellectual Aquarius." They can learn to understand each other however, especially if they go to couples therapy.