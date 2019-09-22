The time has come to award the best TV of the year, from heart-wrenching limited series to irreverent comedies. When the awards show airs on Sept. 22, predictions for the 2019 Emmys promise an exciting evening. While the Emmys have known to be a bit stale by giving the big awards to the same shows year after year, the 2019 nominees feel somewhat like a new era for the awards show. Although there will inevitably be some winners that not everyone will be satisfied with — particularly if you had strong emotions about a certain blockbuster HBO series — these predictions guess that the 2019 Emmys will have a little something for everyone.

While it's difficult to guess every winner, one thing that seems for sure is that Game of Thrones will walk away with at least one award on the big night for its final season. Another drama poised for Emmy greatness is the Netflix miniseries When They See Us with its 16 nominations. On the comedy side of things, Fleabag earned 11 nominations with all of the female actors in the Amazon Prime series getting recognized.

Game of Thrones could possibly end up the biggest winner of the night. But if that's a tough pill to swallow, remember there's more to TV than just Game of Thrones with shows like Pose and Schitt's Creek receiving Emmy love for the first time. So while acknowledging the stellar work of many of these nominees, here's who could be the big winners at the 2019 Emmys.

Outstanding Drama Series Helen Sloan/HBO Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us Will win: Love it or hate it, this is Game of Thrones' year. It's an understatement to say Season 8 was divisive, but the impressive scale of HBO's fantasy series is unlike any of the other drama nominees. Not to mention, Game of Thrones won the Emmy in this category last year for its also-rushed Season 7. So, just because many fans weren't satisfied with some major plot points doesn't mean Emmy voters won't award the cultural phenomenon for its final season. Could win: The other HBO show nominated in this category, Succession, could win over voters thanks to the Roy family's outrageous banter. And Better Call Saul has continued to be an exquisite slow burn as Saul Goodman's story inches closer to the Breaking Bad timeline.

Outstanding Comedy Series Colleen Hayes/HBO Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt's Creek

Veep Will win: Like Game of Thrones, this is the final year for Veep. Considering the political comedy won this award three straight years in a row, Emmy voters may want to give the Selina Meyer and company one last win. Could win: Don't count out last year's Emmy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel since voters showered the show with awards in 2018. Then, there's Fleabag. While the first season received no love from the Emmys, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant series adapted from her one-woman play is getting the Emmy attention it deserves and could be the major winner of the night. As for Barry, the "ronny/lily" episode alone could earn the win.

Outstanding Limited Series Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us Will win: The depiction of the Central Park Five's real-life story, When They See Us, not only is socially relevant, but Ava Duvernay's four-part series is a harrowing journey full of humanity that is required viewing. Could win: The unrelenting Chernobyl managed to be riveting even with its heavy and complex subject matter. And while Sharp Objects felt like it came out forever ago, the depiction of emotional trauma, the star-studded cast, and Jean-Marc Vallée's dream-like direction stuck with viewers long after the miniseries ended.

Outstanding Television Movie Stuart Hendry/Netflix Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Hervé Will win: Black Mirror has won this category the last two years and even though Bandersnatch may not be the most poignant story that the anthology series has ever made, the acting performances were solid and the ingenuity of the interactive experience is unparalleled. Could win: HBO's Deadwood made an epic return and this farewell could earn an Emmy for a show that never got the Outstanding Drama award.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series Macall Polay/FX Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Will win: Tony winner Billy Porter continues to give a dynamic and emotional performance as the ball emcee Pray Tell in Pose, so he may just be adding an Emmy to his mantle. Could win: While he hasn't won for his iconic Saul at the Emmys yet, Bob Odenkirk expertly danced between Jimmy McGill and Saul Goodman in Season 4. And Sterling K. Brown has won for This Is Us before, so don't underestimate his chances of winning.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series Helen Sloan/HBO Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How To Get Away with Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards Will win: Even though the series did Daenerys Targaryen dirty, Emilia Clarke managed to elevate every scene she was in in a way that would make the Mother of Dragons soar with pride. Could win: Because the final season wasn't the strongest, Clarke is far from a shoo-in. Viola Davis has consistently portrayed the unapologetic Annalise Keating for five seasons and considering this is her fourth nomination (she won back in 2015), Davis winning is always a possibility. And either of the Killing Eve stars, Sandra Oh or Jodie Comer, could win for their brilliant cat-and-mouse game.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series Aaron Epstein/HBO Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek Will win: Last year's winner Bill Hader could certainly earn a repeat award as he dove more into Barry's post-traumatic stress disorder while still being a comedic force to be reckoned with. Could win: After giving a stellar performance every season, Ted Danson seems more likely than ever to get an Emmy for The Good Place. While Black Monday itself wasn't nominated, Don Cheadle's off-the-wall performance could earn him his first Emmy after multiple nominations for House of Lies. It's also not out of the question that Emmy voters could go the way of Golden Globes voters and give the award to Hollywood favorite Michael Douglas.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series Colleen Hayes/HBO Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Will win: A perennial favorite at the Emmys, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and her genius portrayal of the Machiavellian Selina Meyer has to be awarded one last time. The award will be all the more emotional considering she battled cancer while filming the final season. Could win: This category is particularly stacked as every single one of these actors gave a killer performance. Rachel Brosnahan still crackled onstage in Mrs. Maisel and Catherine O'Hara is finally getting the recognition she deserves for the gloriously dramatic Moira Rose. But if the award doesn't go to Louis-Dreyfus, the next most-satisfying winner would be Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her snarkily devastating final turn (at least on TV) in Fleabag.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon Will win: As the only young actor to portray both the child and adult versions of his character in When They See Us, Jharrel Jerome did justice to Korey Wise's story, particularly in the fourth and final episode. Could win: Another actor who showed ranged in his performance was Mahershala Ali, as he portrayed his character over the course of 35 years and breathed new life into the True Detective series. (Plus, Ali is an awards-show favorite.) And through all the destruction, Jared Harris was the heartbeat of Chernobyl. But again, this is a tough one with Hugh Grant and Sam Rockwell fully immersing themselves to portray real-life figures.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie Christopher Saunders/Showtime Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon Will win: As the prison employee who assisted a real-life breakout, Patricia Arquette completely jumped into her Escape at Dannemora character for a transformative and painfully authentic-feeling performance. Could win: Another actor who thoroughly transformed herself was Michelle Williams, who replicated Gwen Verdon's voice and mannerisms with absurd accuracy. Amy Adams' and Niecy Nash's raw performances also shouldn't be overlooked.

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series Helen Sloan/HBO Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us Will win: This is Peter Dinklage's race to lose since his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister has always been big with Emmy voters. Plus, it would be the perfect send-off to the beloved character. Could win: While House of Cards has fallen from grace, Michael Kelly could win for his last time playing the twistedly loyal Doug Stamper.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series Helen Sloan/HBO Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Will win: Her character was one of the biggest heroes of Game of Thrones, so why shouldn't Maisie Williams take home the Emmy for her unflinching portrayal of Arya Stark? With four out of the six nominees being from Game of Thrones, the odds are in the show's favor and Williams' character arc in the final season demanded the most range. Could win: Since Gwendoline Christie submitted herself, a win for the too-pure-for-this-world Brienne of Tarth would be particularly thrilling. If voters are Thrones weary, Julia Garner and Fiona Shaw have also consistently delivered impressive performances.

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Prime Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry Will win: While he has won three Emmys for Monk, this may be the year Tony Shalhoub wins for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as the grouchy Abe had to reconcile with his wife and his daughter's comedic career in Season 2. Could win: After winning his well-deserved first Emmy for Barry last year, Henry Winkler could repeat. But since Gene Cousineau didn't get as much time to shine in Season 2, there are his two other costars to contend with — Stephen Root and Anthony Carrigan (the latter providing the majority of the levity on the show). And like with Douglas, don't forget about icon Alan Arkin.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series Steve Schofield/Amazon Prime Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live Will win: She won Best Actress at the Oscars earlier this year and Olivia Colman's winning streak could continue as she portrays the bitingly passive-aggressive Godmother in Fleabag. Could win: She won last year and Alex Borstein's fast-talking Susie had some particularly hilarious bits in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 2. Colman's costar Sian Clifford also can't be ignored as she gave a searing portrayal as Fleabag's emotionally pent-up sister.

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal Will win: He doesn't have that much time onscreen, but Michael K. Williams' journey as Antron McCray's father stays with you, just like his past performances in The Wire and The Night Of. Could win: As the 14-year-old Kevin Richardson, Asante Blackk movingly demonstrated the injustice that the Central Park Five experienced. Meanwhile, Ben Whishaw went all in for A Very English Scandal.