After the first season wraps up on Dec. 20, it's likely that The Morning Show Season 2 will premiere in November 2020. Though no official release date has been announced, showrunner Kerry Ehrin told Variety that the series would debut around the same time next year. "We have the shape of [Season 2]. We've broken the first three episodes," she told the outlet during The Morning Show's red carpet premiere. "We're writing the show now; we'll film it this summer; and we'll be on next November."

A few weeks prior to Ehrin's Variety interview, The Morning Show's director and executive producer, Mimi Leder, told IndieWire they would begin filming Season 2 in February 2020. But whatever the case, it seems like the goal is to return in November. And hopefully, the production schedule will be smoother this time around; the series' first season went through several iterations during its development process. It was originally greenlit in November 2017 with Jay Carson announced as showrunner, but after he left the project due to creative differences, Ehrin was brought on board...eventually.

She told Vulture that she initially "turned [The Morning Show] down twice" because she "knew what [she] was getting into," explaining that, "It was launching Apple's streaming service and two huge stars and a new studio. There was a lot riding on it. So, of course, you're gonna think really long and hard about stepping into something like that."

Brian Ach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ehrin added that just writing the pilot took an excruciating three weeks in her bedroom. "It was scary," she said. "Sometimes I was on the floor crying, but for the most part, I just kept going."

The result was an ambitious season tackling topics like #MeToo, female rivalries, workplace romances, and toxic office environments. Critics initially skewered The Morning Show's overly nuanced portrayal of Mitch, which has fortunately become less sympathetic as Season 1 has worn on. But overarchingly, it has been described as the car crash equivalent of a show: bad (or at least not good), yet mesmerizing.

There's not yet much information about what the second season will cover, but don't expect it to keep up with real-life politics. "My idea is that if you deal with politics, you deal with political themes," Ehrin told Variety. "I call it 'current adjacent,' where you're not historically aging yourself by dealing with a specific thing, but you can take the zeitgeist of what is happening in the world and do something with those themes."

Courtesy of Apple TV+

The casting is also not yet concrete. As executive producers, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston will almost certainly reprise their starring roles in Season 2. But while The Hollywood Reporter stated that Steve Carell would not return, Ehrin told Vulture she hopes he will. "Mitch is part of the storytelling for the season," she said.

Meanwhile Billy Crudup, who plays the delightfully unhinged Cory Ellison, told The Hollywood Reporter that he's all-in on Season 2. "I feel like I've gotten both of my hands on the mane of a wild horse and I'm just holding on for dear life," he said. "It's a total thrill to do and I can't wait to see what they come up with for Cory in the next season."