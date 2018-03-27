Over the past six seasons, the cast of Vanderpump Rules have most certainly had their fair share of ups and downs as a group. As fans have watched many relationships between the gang come and go, some of you may be wondering: who actually still works at SUR in 2018? Let's break it down.

In its inception, Vanderpump Rules seemingly started off as a way for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump to gain publicity for her L.A. based Sexy Unique Restaurant. But after six seasons of watching the often-intoxicated shenanigans that have taken place both inside and outside of the confines of SUR, it's easy to see how keeping up with the calamity of the restaurant's waitstaff could become a major issue for some.

While it goes without saying that there are some staff members who weren't seemingly cut out for a lifelong tenure at SUR, you may be surprised to know that there are many original cast members still serving up plenty of drama at Lisa Vanderpump's swanky dining establishment.And although there many of the show's inaugural characters that remain major players in the show's ongoing narrative, the drama that continues to unfold season after season still manages to grow at an exponential rate.

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi worked as a server at the restaurant for years before briefly severing ties with the series after Season 3. During her time away, Stassi began bad-mouthing her former co-workers and the show during her short stint away from SUR which, obviously, didn’t sit well with her one-time boss, Lisa Vanderpump.

Upon Stassi's return to the show, she and Vanderpump tried to avoid one another as much as they could, but still managed to clash from time to time. However, a recent reconciliation with LVP has resulted in Stassi's return to SUR where she has taken on the role of the restaurant's the new event planner in Season 6.

Scheana Shay

Initially revealed to be the former mistress of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville's ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, Scheana has been a mainstay at SUR since the Vanderpump Rules kick-off in 2013. Despite working heavily on developing a career as a singer and aspiring actress, Scheana remains a SURver at the now-famous restaurant.

Jax Taylor

As the self-proclaimed "number one guy" of the 'Pump Rules group, Jax remains a bartender at SUR. Notoriously known for his bad boy behavior, fans were first introduced to Jax in Season 1 during a time in which he was the boyfriend of fellow SURver, Stassi. Once their volatile relationship came undone, Jax became a major playboy on the scene until settling down with current girlfriend Brittany Cartwright.

Though in his fifth year on the show, a recent episode of 'Pump Rules saw Jax telling everyone that he had been offered social media and marketing a job for a hockey team in his hometown of Tampa. There's been no official word on this news, so take from that what you will.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz

After tying the knot with 'Pump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz during Season 5, Katie remains on the staff of Vanderpump's SUR restaurant, where she has worked since the show started in 2013. In addition to tenure at SUR, fans were also privy to seeing another side to Katie in Season 4 when she took a dive into the lifestyle business and became an assistant to Lisa Vanderpump while launching her own beauty website Pucker and Pout.

Tom Sandoval

Tom Sandoval is a bartender at SUR and has been a cast member of Vanderpump Rules since the very beginning. The end of Season 5 revealed that Tom, along with fellow cast mate and bestie Tom Schwartz will be joining forces with Lisa Vanderpump to open a new restaurant aptly called Tom Tom.

Ariana Madix

Like her beau Tom, Ariana is also currently a bartender at SUR. Ariana and Tom's relationship took off during Season 3 of the show, shortly after Sandoval’s relationship with former SURver Kristen Doute came to an end.

Both Ariana Madix and her longtime boyfriend were once accused of not really working at the West Hollywood hotspot where the show is filmed, according to Inquistr. However, Ariana dispelled the rumors telling a fan that they both do in fact work there back in January of this year.

Brittany Cartwright

Brittany initially joined 'Pump Rules as resident bad boy Jax's girlfriend and is now a waitress at SUR. Britanny and Jax's spin-off sho Vanderpump Rules: Jax And Brittany Take Kentucky premiered in 2017 and chronicled the couple's vacation to Britanny's hometown in Kentucky while Jax attempts to bond with her family.

Peter Madrigal

Appearing as a recurring cast member on the reality series, Peter started off as one of the restaurant's bussers and eventually worked his way up to being manager, according to Bravo. Although he's been working at the restaurant for about a decade now, Peter revealed to Daily Dish that he had been given the promotion to manager in 2011.

As Vanderpump Rules remains a hugely popular force on reality TV, its safe to say that fans will be seeing much more of this SUR crew in the years to come.