Spring is finally here — and in the world of beauty, that means the must-try color palettes for eyes, lips, nails, and beyond are leaning a bit more colorful (as opposed to the neutral-heavy winter months). And this year? Pastel shades — on-trend green hues in particular — are having their main character moment across categories.

While cult-fave eyeshadow palettes and otherworldly glitters are an easy, and beloved, go-to for many, eyeshadow sticks are the understated eye pigment hero your getting ready routine has been missing. These adult Crayons create a cloud-like wash of color on the lids, with just a few easy swipes and a bit of finger blending.

Eyeshadow sticks are gorgeous solo, but a major benefit of the creamy formula is that they *also* act as a sticky base for your favorite powder formulas. This creates an ultra long-lasting look with serious dimension.

For those who have major travel plans in the coming months (read: festival season), the pigment sticks are much more packable than bulky palettes. They’re also a total time-saver when getting ready for a full day of museum hopping, city exploration, cottagecore-esque picnics, and more.

Ready to convert to the eyeshadow stick life? Here are the formulas you should add to your cart.

Currently available in seven unique hues — including a vivid sunflower yellow, as well as some neutral browns and shimmery caramels — these EyeWear sticks are both pigmented and chic. I mean, what else would you expect from *thee* most posh Spice Girl?

A two-in-one total hero product, this Iconic London must-have features a creamy eyeshadow stick on one end (that’s stunning solo, FYI). The dual-ended design offers the option to top your eye look with a shimmering liquid formula for high-shine glam.

Available in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes, this OG product à la Bobbi Brown is a fan-fave for a reason.

A best-seller for the brand, Alleyoop’s Cream Eyeshadow Stick formula is filled with skin-loving jojoba oil that nourishes the lids (while providing long-lasting color payoff).

Halsey’s brand about-face is created with freedom and artistry in mind. Her colorful array of Shadowsticks (an editor favorite) are super pigmented and inspire some serious creativity.

With eight wearable shades that all feature a satin-like shimmer finish, these Charlotte Tilbury pencils are a glamorous must-have.

NYX’s Jumbo Eye Pencil in the stark white hue is making the rounds on TikTok (hello, brightened waterlines à la Alix Earle), but the buzzy formula *also* comes in other stunning hues. Do with that information what you will.

Clinique is known for their Chubby Sticks (for cheeks, eyes, and lips). This creamy tint dispenses product in a way that covers more surface area for an effortless look in seconds.

What’s more luxurious than a bit of Chanel in your makeup bag? Answer: absolutely nothing.

For unique shades that may not get the most wear (compared to everyday neutrals, at least), Colourpop marries performance with affordability.

Laura Mercier’s Caviar Sticks create buildable washes of color in matte, shimmer, and metallic finishes.

Formulated to be the end-all-be-all full-face product, this stick can in the brows, highlight the brow bone, and act as a wash of color across the lids — depending on the color you choose, of course. Ariana Grande’s brand is filled with some serious winners.

Currently available in five glistening shades (including this limited-edition green), KVD Beauty’s unique, lipstick-inspired shape glides over the lids with ease for an electric finish.

E.l.f. has proven time again that they are truly the people’s brand (especially with their latest Y2K-inspired collab with American Eagle). Their Shadow Sticks in particular are a low-cost steal for beauty lovers.