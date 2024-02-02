What You Should Make For Valentine’s Day Dinner, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

When it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day, there’s no need to reinvent the wheel — sometimes all it takes to make it memorable is a box of chocolates and a thoughtful meal. Regardless of whether you’re treating your other half to a home-cooked meal or surprising your sweetheart with reservations at the best restaurant in town, you probably want to nail down the menu ASAP.

Luckily, there’s a Valentine’s Day meal that matches each zodiac sign’s personality to a T, which means you can plan your night around what your partner should eat, based on their sun sign.

It wouldn’t be the most romantic day of the year without a dinner for two. Of course, that puts a lot of pressure on the Feb. 14 meal, but you don’t have to overthink it. If your partner is a water sign, chances are they’ll prefer a seafood dish that appeals to their sensibilities. If they’re a fire sign, prepare to drop a pretty penny on a surf and turf dinner. And if you’re coupled up with an earth sign, a meal that’s as dependable as they are is the way to go.

That said, everyone’s preferences may vary, and no one knows your beau better than you. So while this list can be used for inspiration, you might not want to solidify a V-Day menu until it’s been approved by your other half.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) MEDITERRANEAN/E+/Getty Images Aries never pass up an opportunity to enjoy a hearty meal, so if you’re letting your ram partner choose the Valentine’s Day dinner spot this year, don’t be surprised if they select a restaurant with an impressive steak offering.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Zoryana Ivchenko/Moment/Getty Images Ruled by Venus, Taureans strive to live in the lap of luxury and enjoy life’s pleasures as much as possible. For that reason, consider choosing a restaurant that has caviar on the menu on V-Day, because nothing appeals to the earth sign’s aspirations of luxury more than a delicacy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Alexandr Kolesnikov/Moment/Getty Images A social sign like Gemini deserves a meal they can share with their partner. An assorted taco dinner is ideal for the air sign because the pair can trade bites and discuss the best variety. And if there’s one thing Gemini’s love to do, it’s to give their opinion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) LauriPatterson/E+/Getty Images As the hopeless romantics of the zodiac, Valentine’s Day is like the Super Bowl for Cancers. Expect the water sign to order a nice spaghetti dinner on Feb. 14, and don’t be shocked when your crab counterpart asks you to do the Lady And The Tramp spaghetti kiss, either.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) GMVozd/E+/Getty Images Leos can’t resist the allure of fancy things and expensive price tags, which means the fire sign won’t settle for anything less than a lobster dinner — bonus points if the table is surrounded by candles and flowers.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) GMVozd/E+/Getty Images The best way to a Virgo’s heart is a meal that won’t make a huge mess, which is why a tasty salmon dish is sure to please the earth sign, regardless of whether you’re cooking at home or dining out.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Roberto Moiola / Sysaworld/Moment/Getty Images Libras will always pick the meal that’s most likely to make their Instagram followers jealous, and what’s more enviable than a piping hot flambé? It’s bougie, it’s unique, and the IG Story will be fire — literally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) hiroyuki nakai/Moment/Getty Images Oysters are natural aphrodisiacs, so of course a sensual sign like Scorpio is going to spend their V-Day slurping down the seafood staple to prep for the night ahead. Not that they need any help in that department.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Hispanolistic/E+/Getty Images A well-traveled sign like Sagittarius is sure to order an exotic dish that reminds them of their many adventures, like paella. Plus, it can easily be split between two people, which is always a plus for date night.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Elena Veselova / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images No one appreciates a classic mac and cheese dish more than a Capricorn. As a sturdy earth sign, Caps know a thing or two about being reliable, and the comfort food staple fits right in with their stingy spending habits, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) kajakiki/E+/Getty Images While other couples choose to spend their V-Days sharing romantic pasta dishes and splitting pricy bottles of wine, Aquarians prefer to do things a little differently. In sticking with their unconventional personalities, ordering a pizza and treating Feb. 14 like it’s any other Wednesday is the way to go to please your Aqua counterpart.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Olena Malik/Moment/Getty Images Represented by two fish swimming in opposite directions, it’s only fitting for Pisces to be treated to a sushi dinner on Valentine’s Day. Plus, some restaurants can get really creative with their sushi presentation, which the artistic sign will surely appreciate.