This week starts with the moon in Virgo, so don’t worry if you have become slightly obsessed with organizing your sock drawer. The need for order amid chaos is a big theme right now, so remember to plan your outfits in advance. Laying your clothes out the night before a big meeting or event can help give you precious mental energy back.

By the end of the week, the new moon in Scorpio arrives, bringing plenty of fresh fall energy with it. It’s always OK to wear your favorite jeans, even if Gen Z has decided they’re “cheugy.” You have lived through infinite trend cycles, and it’s time to trust what you’re naturally drawn to when styling an outfit.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions on how to honor both your birth chart and your closet. Be sure to check your sun and Venus signs!

The urge to get bangs is strong, so see whether a new piece of jewelry scratches that itch first.

“Power dressing” isn’t just for the office — use it the next time you need to have a difficult conversation.

You can usually tune out noise from other people, but it’s time to do the same with the negative self-talk. If you feel good, that’s all that matters.

Unapologetically commit to this new era of your life — you deserve to celebrate all week long in luxurious fabrics.

If getting dressed feels more like a chore than a treat, assess whether your clothes still fit your vibe. A few simple upgrades can help.

You don’t have to buy into every new trend to remain relevant, so invest in timeless pieces that feel like you.

Instead of splurging on other people, it’s time to treat yourself to that thing that’s been in your cart for weeks.

Just because you got dumped while wearing your favorite T-shirt doesn’t mean it's forever tainted. Reclaim it.

You don’t have to send fitting room selfies to everyone before buying something new. Trust your instincts.

Authenticity is crucial this week, so it’s time to be a little more vulnerable. Soft textures will help.

An outfit isn’t a failure if you didn’t receive any compliments on it, so stop trying to impress others when you get dressed.

You know exactly what you want, so what’s stopping you from going for it? Fear is so last season.