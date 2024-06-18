These 3 Zodiac Signs Take Self-Care Very Seriously

Most people feel accomplished if they remember to drink some water and go for a little walk. It can be tough to stay on top of healthy habits like these, especially when you’re super busy or extra tired. But if you’re one of the zodiac signs with a wild wellness routine, nothing will stand between you and your 10,000 daily steps.

Certain members of the zodiac truly do go all-out with the pillars of wellness, like fitness, sleep, stress management, and a solid skincare routine. They take their regimens super seriously not only because they’re in search of good health, but also because they want that outer glow that comes only from doing yoga, guzzling green juice, and sleeping nine solid hours regularly.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, this mindset comes easily for the zodiac signs who take well to routine. That’s often true for earth sign placements, she says, since they love to be organized. The quest for ideal wellness is also inspiring for some fire signs, who tend to thrive in competition, and it’s also appealing for a select few air signs, though mostly for aesthetic reasons.

Below are the three zodiac signs who have the most intense wellness routines, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As a fire sign ruled by excitable and competitive Mars, Aries is always ready to add more to their already-intense wellness routine. If something promises to make them better, faster, or stronger, they’re going to give it a try.

That’s why they’re first in line at Erewhon whenever the latest celebrity smoothie drops, first in the door at 5 a.m. Pilates class, and first to get their 10,000 steps daily — even on their “days off” when they promised themselves they’d rot in bed.

Aries loves a workout trend in particular, says Garbis, which is why they’re all over #FitTok. This sign has been obsessed with the 12-3-30 treadmill routine since the day it went viral, especially since it’s such a good way for them to sweat out their stress. They’re constantly trying new fitness hacks — and the more challenging they are, the better.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

“Virgo is for sure #thatgirl when it comes to health,” says Garbis. This earth sign’s life revolves around perfecting their wellness routine, and they’re really good at it, too.

When they aren’t downward dogging in yoga they can be found sipping green juice, guzzling the ideal amount of water, or reading labels in the health food store to find helpful ingredients. Their main goal is to feel as amazing as possible, so they’ll follow their wellness to-do list to a T.

One of Virgo’s claims to fame is their ability to research, which means they’re always on top of the latest science when it comes to vitamins and minerals. They also know exactly what it takes to get the perfect night’s sleep. This sign doesn’t just follow trends, instead, they make it their mission to become scholars in the realm of health.

As a sign ruled by chatty Mercury, many Virgos go on to become wellness influencers, says Garbis. Catch them with a huge following on TikTok or leading a yoga retreat.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

“Libra leads the pack when it comes to self-care,” says Garbis. This air sign is ruled by the very aesthetically-focused planet Venus, which means they’re always on the hunt for ways to look and feel their best.

A Libra loves to scroll Pinterest for the latest sleep hacks, viral workouts — and everything in between — and they’re constantly adding new and promising products to their online shopping cart, whether it’s a skin serum, hair oil, or buzzy meditation device.

This sign has no problem putting themselves first, either, which means they’ll say no to any plans that threaten to disrupt their routine. Libra can’t function unless they’re in bed by 9 p.m. with lavender spray on their pillowcase, their hair in heatless curls, and a piece of mouth tape on their lips to ensure they don’t snore or disrupt their sleep.

Their wellness routine comes first, and they won’t apologize for it.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer